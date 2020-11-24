Los Angeles Chargers and Pacific Premier Bank Launch Bolts Community Crew with Partnership Renewal

The Los Angeles Chargers and Pacific Premier Bancorp., Inc., the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank, today announced a multi-year partnership renewal which will feature both organizations' continued dedication to giving back to local communities.

The extended partnership will build on the Chargers and Pacific Premier Bank's commitment to community outreach and empowerment with the launch of Bolts Community Crew, a new platform designed to connect Chargers fans to volunteer opportunities in the community. Fans will have the opportunity to volunteer at special events designed for the Bolts Community Crew or volunteer on their own for several nonprofit organizations partnered with the team. The platform will also provide an opportunity to engage with the community regarding social justice and equality.

To kick off Bolts Community Crew, the Chargers and Pacific Premier Bank employees will join forces—working remotely from home—to pack 5,000 hygiene kits supplied by Clean the World. The kits will then be distributed at Midnight Mission's skid-row facility to help reduce the risk of spreading infection for Angelenos who are experiencing homelessness.

"The Chargers are proud to continue our partnership with Pacific Premier Bank and together launch Bolts Community Crew, helping further our long-standing commitment to serve the community," said A.G. Spanos, President of Business Operations for the Chargers. "Bolts Community Crew is yet another avenue for us to provide help where help is needed – this time by harnessing the passion of the Chargers fanbase while leveraging not only the assets of our own organization, but those of a tremendous partner like Pacific Premier Bank to be a force for good across Southern California."

As part of today's announcement, the Chargers and Pacific Premier Bank will also donate 1,200 face masks to Boys and Girls Club Metro Los Angeles (BGCMLA) to distribute needed personal protective equipment (PPE) in the community.

"Pacific Premier's ongoing partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers has paved the way for innovative and effective programs to raise awareness for and meet the needs of our community at large. Through Bolts Community Crew, we hope to foster change as well as connections among community members through volunteerism in an exciting way," said Steve Gardner, Pacific Premier's Chairman, President, and CEO. "The Bank is dedicated to corporate practices that promote social responsibility and giving back to the community by participating in events and initiatives such as Salute to Service, honoring our military men and women, and Hunger Action Month through Feeding America."

Since the Chargers and Pacific Premier Bank first teamed up in 2017, community outreach has been a cornerstone of their partnership. In 2019, Pacific Premier Bank and the team hosted four financial literacy workshops with BGCMLA focused on teaching students the lessons and skills needed to properly manage their finances.

For more information on Bolts Community Crew, visit https://www.chargers.com/crew.

