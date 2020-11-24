Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Los Angeles Chargers and Pacific Premier Bank Launch Bolts Community Crew with Partnership Renewal

Nov 24, 2020 at 11:08 AM
112420_BCC_CMS

The Los Angeles Chargers and Pacific Premier Bancorp., Inc., the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank, today announced a multi-year partnership renewal which will feature both organizations' continued dedication to giving back to local communities.

The extended partnership will build on the Chargers and Pacific Premier Bank's commitment to community outreach and empowerment with the launch of Bolts Community Crew, a new platform designed to connect Chargers fans to volunteer opportunities in the community. Fans will have the opportunity to volunteer at special events designed for the Bolts Community Crew or volunteer on their own for several nonprofit organizations partnered with the team. The platform will also provide an opportunity to engage with the community regarding social justice and equality.

To kick off Bolts Community Crew, the Chargers and Pacific Premier Bank employees will join forces—working remotely from home—to pack 5,000 hygiene kits supplied by Clean the World. The kits will then be distributed at Midnight Mission's skid-row facility to help reduce the risk of spreading infection for Angelenos who are experiencing homelessness.

"The Chargers are proud to continue our partnership with Pacific Premier Bank and together launch Bolts Community Crew, helping further our long-standing commitment to serve the community," said A.G. Spanos, President of Business Operations for the Chargers. "Bolts Community Crew is yet another avenue for us to provide help where help is needed – this time by harnessing the passion of the Chargers fanbase while leveraging not only the assets of our own organization, but those of a tremendous partner like Pacific Premier Bank to be a force for good across Southern California."

As part of today's announcement, the Chargers and Pacific Premier Bank will also donate 1,200 face masks to Boys and Girls Club Metro Los Angeles (BGCMLA) to distribute needed personal protective equipment (PPE) in the community.

"Pacific Premier's ongoing partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers has paved the way for innovative and effective programs to raise awareness for and meet the needs of our community at large. Through Bolts Community Crew, we hope to foster change as well as connections among community members through volunteerism in an exciting way," said Steve Gardner, Pacific Premier's Chairman, President, and CEO. "The Bank is dedicated to corporate practices that promote social responsibility and giving back to the community by participating in events and initiatives such as Salute to Service, honoring our military men and women, and Hunger Action Month through Feeding America."  

Since the Chargers and Pacific Premier Bank first teamed up in 2017, community outreach has been a cornerstone of their partnership. In 2019, Pacific Premier Bank and the team hosted four financial literacy workshops with BGCMLA focused on teaching students the lessons and skills needed to properly manage their finances.

For more information on Bolts Community Crew, visit https://www.chargers.com/crew.

ABOUT LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Now in their 61st season, the Chargers continue to stretch the imagination and put on the most exciting show in football. Behind the dramatic games, unforgettable highlights, beloved players, groundbreaking performances, idyllic Southern California setting and one of the best uniforms in the NFL lies an uncompromising drive for success – one rooted in toughness, resilience and old-fashioned hard work. A charter member of the American Football League, the franchise was established in Los Angeles in 1960 and called the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum home during its first year of existence. From 1961 to 2016, the team played in San Diego and advanced to five of the first six AFL Championship games ever played. The Chargers claimed the 1963 AFL title and later joined the National Football League when the two leagues merged in 1970. Since the merger, the Chargers have gone on to appear in Super Bowl XXIX and have captured an additional 10 division titles. The Chargers were purchased by construction leader, philanthropist and real estate developer Alex G. Spanos in 1984 and have been under the guidance of Spanos' eldest son Dean, the team's current Chairman of the Board, since 1994. Dean Spanos' sons – A.G. Spanos, President of Business Operations, and John Spanos, President of Football Operations – oversee the day-to-day operations of the franchise. The Chargers returned to Los Angeles in 2017 and, beginning with the 2020 season, will play their games in the franchise's new multi-billion-dollar SoFi Stadium home. For more information, call 1-877-CHARGERS or visit http://www.chargers.com.

ABOUT PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI) is the parent company of Pacific Premier Bank, a California-based commercial bank focused on serving small, middle-market, and corporate businesses throughout the western United States in major metropolitan markets in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada. Founded in 1983, Pacific Premier Bank has grown to become one of the largest banks in the western region of the United States, with approximately $20 billion in total assets. Pacific Premier Bank provides banking products and services, including deposit accounts, digital banking, and treasury management services, to businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, and nonprofit organizations. Pacific Premier Bank also offers a wide array of loan products, such as commercial business loans, lines of credit, SBA loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, franchise lending, home equity lines of credit, and construction loans. Pacific Premier Bank offers commercial escrow services and facilitates 1031 Exchange transactions through its Commerce Escrow division. Pacific Premier Bank offers clients IRA custodial services through its Pacific Premier Trust division, which has approximately $15 billion of assets under custody and approximately 44,000 client accounts comprised of self-directed investors, financial institutions, capital syndicators, and financial advisors. Additionally, Pacific Premier Bank provides nationwide customized banking solutions to Home Owners' Associations and Property Management companies. Pacific Premier Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. For additional information about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. and Pacific Premier Bank, visit our website: www.ppbi.com.

Related Content

news

Chargers Trade Desmond King to Tennessee Titans

In exchange for King II, the Chargers will receive a 2021 sixth-round draft pick from Tennessee.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Two Players on Injured Reserve

TE Virgil Green and G Ryan Groy on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Groy was placed on Reserve/COVID-19.
news

Statement from the Los Angeles Chargers

Late last night, we received notice a Chargers player tested positive for COVID-19. 
news

Justin Herbert Named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month

Herbert is the third Chargers rookie to win the award, joining tackle Marcus McNeill and running back LaDainian Tomlinson.
news

National Football League Announces Changes to 2020 Los Angeles Chargers Schedule 

The National Football League today announced changes to the 2020 Los Angeles Chargers schedule. The changes affect Los Angeles' slate of games from Week 6 through Week 11.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Launch New Mobile App, Developed by YINZCAM

The Los Angeles Chargers kicked off their new season in September with a new-and-improved mobile app, created in partnership with YinzCam.
news

Confirmed360 Joins Chargers LUX to Further Elevate Exclusive Membership Offering

C360 and Los Angeles Chargers partnership will provide exclusive access and experiences to suite and club seat owners.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Tyron Johnson and Cole Toner

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Tyron Johnson and center/guard Cole Toner from the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

Linebacker Asmar Bilal, defensive end Melvin Ingram III and defensive tackle Justin Jones have been placed on injured reserve.
news

SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park to Host Vote Center 

Vote Center Outside of SoFi Stadium to be Open Friday, Oct. 30 – Tuesday, Nov. 3
news

Tyrod Taylor Update

An update on QB Tyrod Taylor following Chiefs-Chargers.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - August 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses

Take a look at the latest photos of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on March 4, 2020.
Learn More

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising