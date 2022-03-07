Bolts Mock Draft Tracker 7.0

Take a look at whom draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 17 overall. The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports - OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Last updated: March 7, 2022

"Green can plays outside or inside and at Texas A&M he lined up against some of the best defensive linemen and edge rushers in the country. The Chargers need to protect all-world QB Justin Herbert and Green would be an obvious choice in the middle of the round."

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: March 6, 2022

"In this scenario, the Chargers franchise tag Mike Williams and instead bolster what was one of the league's worst run defense in 2021. Good luck to Javonte Williams, Josh Jacobs and Clyde Edwards-Helaire as they try to find running lanes between the tackles with the 6-foot-6, 340-pound Davis occupying the middle."

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Last updated: March 5, 2022

"Stopping the run is obviously a priority for Los Angeles but, what if the Chargers were able to do that without sacrificing pass-rush potential? Wyatt is a quick-twitch interior defensive lineman that is going to push the pocket and make a lot of plays in the backfield."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – WR Treylon Burks , Arkansas

Last updated: March 2, 2022

"Burks is an oversized version of the Deebo Samuel / A.J. Brown type at receiver who thrives after the catch because of how strong is he when contact arrives."

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN.com (subscription required) – DE Travon Walker, Georgia

Last updated: March 1, 2022

"As I mentioned in my debut mock draft, the Chargers still haven't fixed their yearslong issue defending the run, as they ranked 28th in the league in yards per carry (4.8). If you're looking at a void to fill for a team that is right on the edge of playoff contention, this is a way to do it. The 280-pound Walker could be an ideal fit for L.A.'s 3-4 defense because he's a good run defender who also has some pass-rush ability. He's not a two-down player like his former Georgia teammate Jordan Davis; I think this is too high to take a nose tackle with a low ceiling for sacks. Walker had six for the national champs in 2021."

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Last updated: March 1, 2022

"The need to protect Justin Herbert could prompt general manager Tom Telesco to seek an upgrade at right tackle. Penning has the size, length and athleticism to stymie pass rushers in their tracks."

Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus – OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Last updated: February 28, 2022

"The Chargers did a fantastic job overhauling their offensive line last offseason, but right tackle was still an issue. Raimann can slot in there because Bryan Bulaga is older and injury-prone. In addition, backup Storm Norton struggled in pass protection. Raimann is young to the position, but he still graded at 94.6 overall last season."

Damian Parson, The Draft Network – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: February 23, 2022

"This Chargers defense ranked 30th in the league against the run, allowing almost 2,400 yards, 4.6 YPC, and 22 touchdowns. Therefore, fixing this issue is a high priority. Jordan Davis is a mountain of a man that occupies space and controls two gaps. He undoubtedly improves this interior run defense with his brute strength, quickness, and wide frame."

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic (subscription required) – EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Last updated: February 22, 2022

"If Karlaftis gets dinged because he has short arms (and he might), he could wind up being a steal for someone in terms of overall talent. The Chargers will also be looking at corner here. It's hard to say where a player like Karlaftis will land, but he was a beast up front for Purdue from the day he arrived as a freshman in 2019. He's a powerhouse of an edge defender who can check a lot of boxes."

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com – WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Last updated: February 22, 2022

"The Chargers have a solid WR corps (they need to re-sign pending free agent Mike Williams) but they lack a big-time deep threat. Olave would be a perfect fit."

Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus – WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Last updated: February 21, 2022

"The Ohio State duo will attract a number of suitors in April's draft, but Williams will be the favorite for every team looking to add freaky high-end speed at the position. A finalist for the 2021 Fred Biletnikoff Award, Williams caught 67-of-102 targets for 1,434 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. He also dropped just six passes all year long while averaging north of 3.1 yards per route run on an absurdly high 15.2-yard average depth of target. He is the class' premier deep threat and a perfect complement to what Keenan Allen offers in Los Angeles, especially with Mike Williams expected to enter 2022 free agency.