Three Takeaways: Mike Williams Ready To 'Unleash' Next Season

After the 2021 season came to an end, head coach Brandon Staley said he felt wide receiver Mike Williams "proved himself in a big way" with his performance.

On Tuesday, the Bolts rewarded Williams in a big way with a multi-year extension as he heads into his sixth year in the NFL.

Williams spoke to members of the media on Wednesday about his new deal with the Bolts and gave insight into how he felt when he signed the new contract.

"I was excited," Williams said. "I was expecting it ever since I came here, I feel like they trusted in me. So I kind of expected it, but you know everything was kind of up in the air, but when I got the news I was excited."

Following the news of Williams' extension, both the internet and Williams' phone were buzzing. Williams explained who the first person he called was after the deal was done.

"My phone was going crazy lowkey," Williams said. "But the first person I called was my mom, obviously she was crying, happy. It's all I worked for so she was excited for that."

With Williams' contract keeping him with the Bolts, one might think his mentality might change with the security of a multi-year deal. But for Williams, the formula for success is simple.