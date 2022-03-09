Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Three Takeaways: Mike Williams Ready To 'Unleash' Next Season

Mar 09, 2022 at 02:08 PM
Cory Kennedy
Mike presser contract

Below are three takeaways from Mike Williams' press conference on Wednesday.

Excitement after signing the contract

After the 2021 season came to an end, head coach Brandon Staley said he felt wide receiver Mike Williams "proved himself in a big way" with his performance.

On Tuesday, the Bolts rewarded Williams in a big way with a multi-year extension as he heads into his sixth year in the NFL.

Williams spoke to members of the media on Wednesday about his new deal with the Bolts and gave insight into how he felt when he signed the new contract.

"I was excited," Williams said. "I was expecting it ever since I came here, I feel like they trusted in me. So I kind of expected it, but you know everything was kind of up in the air, but when I got the news I was excited."

Following the news of Williams' extension, both the internet and Williams' phone were buzzing. Williams explained who the first person he called was after the deal was done.

"My phone was going crazy lowkey," Williams said. "But the first person I called was my mom, obviously she was crying, happy. It's all I worked for so she was excited for that."

With Williams' contract keeping him with the Bolts, one might think his mentality might change with the security of a multi-year deal. But for Williams, the formula for success is simple.

"I feel like I just gotta be myself, that's the main thing," Williams said. "Be Mike Williams, do the things that got me here, that's the main thing, just be me."

Ready to 'unleash' next season

Playing on his fifth-year option in 2021, Williams not only proved himself to the Chargers, he put together a career-year by setting a career-best in targets (76), receptions (129), and receiving yards (1,146). Williams explained why he feels 2022 is another chance to keep improving on every aspect of his game.

"I feel like every offseason I try to get better in every part of my game," he said. "Blocking, running routes, catching balls, but ya get better at everything…but I can be a little bit better though, a lot better. I'm gonna unleash this next year and let's get it."

Part of the reason Williams found success in the Bolts' top-five ranked offense in 2021 was the way Staley and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi gave No. 81 more opportunities to make plays in the new offensive scheme. Williams talked about how important it was for the Bolts coaching staff to expand his role.

"[I'm] very grateful for that," Williams said. "I tell them that all of the time. I always tell them, 'Thank you, I appreciate you,' because, without them, I probably wouldn't be in this situation. They were able to come in, believe in me and put me in an opportunity to be successful."

Williams said he also FaceTimed with Chargers veteran receiver Keenan Allen and talked about how the duo is ready to 'turn up' next season.

Working with Herbert for the Future

Williams' extension not only means he'll stay in Los Angeles, but he'll keep continuity in the Chargers offense and grow with third-year quarterback Justin Herbert. Williams talked about how being teammates with Herbert played a big part in wanting to remain with the Chargers.

"Oh, that's big," Williams said. "That was a big part of it too, just to be with a quarterback who's a franchise quarterback and able to do the things he's able to do and get me the ball, that was huge."

Williams, who hauled in nine receiving touchdowns from Herbert in 2021, talked about what his favorite touchdown was last season.

"Probably when [QB] Justin [Herbert] broke the [single-season franchise touchdown] record, the diving catch. I threw the ball and I thought that I had lost the ball. That was crazy. I guess they found the ball. That was probably the top-play right there."

Looking back on the past season, Williams not only showed what he can do from a production standpoint, he proved can make big plays in big moments as he led the league with five go-ahead touchdowns.

"When the big lights come on, it's time to make plays," he said. "When the team needs a play, I feel like I'm capable of making that play, so I mean, I just trust in my ability."

As the 2022 offseason is underway, Williams explained no matter the situation, his mentality will always stay the same.

"I always attack it the same. I always work out hard, regardless of the situation. Everything is really the same for me."

