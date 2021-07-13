Chargers Host First '11-On' Competition with Nike

As one of the top schools in the country for producing NFL talent, some might consider Long Beach Poly High School a hallowed ground for prep football players and fans alike.

This past Sunday, the Bolts added another note in Poly's history books as the school played host to the first Los Angeles Chargers x Nike 11-On event for eight high school football programs throughout Southern California. Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley welcomed attendees with an inspiring speech on teamwork and perseverance before sending the student-athletes off to begin their day of intense skills and drills activities.

Nike 11-On is a scholastic-based, team-oriented, character-building event that supports high school football competition while also focusing on building transferable life skills like leadership development both on and off the field of play. Student-athletes at the Chargers' event participated in games of 7-on-7, linemen challenges, team building exercises, and character education discussions throughout the day. Each participant received a custom shirt from Nike, and the Chargers also distributed brand new pairs of football gloves straight from the team's equipment room.

"While this was only our first Nike 11-On, we're hoping to continue it as an annual event moving forward" said Chargers Community Relations Manager Chase Hartman. "We know last year was really tough with the local high school football season being postponed and shortened to only six games. Events like this are especially important now to help coaches and student-athletes prepare to give their absolute best when they're back on the field this fall. The Nike 11-On fits in perfectly with our mission to support and celebrate football at all levels, and we can't wait to offer this opportunity to even more schools in the near future."