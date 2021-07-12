NFL Execs Rank Justin Herbert Top 10 QB

"Herbert has the NFL's attention in a big way, appearing on as many ballots as Prescott and Stafford. He didn't have any top-five votes, but evaluators had a difficult time keeping him off after an explosive rookie year with the Chargers.

He's hard to ignore in person, too.

"Big as hell. Looks like Megatron," a Pro Bowl running back said of the 6-foot-6, 237-pound passer. "He's going to be a factor for a long time."

Herbert broke several NFL rookie passing records, including passing touchdowns (31) and completions (396). He was dominant in six wins, with an 82.1 Total QBR, 304.2 yards per game and 14 touchdowns to one interception, punctuating a stellar year with a 72.1% completion rate over the final four weeks.

"He and Josh Allen are very similar -- that's the way the league is going, the prototype," a veteran NFL quarterback said. "Huge arm, can stand in there and throw, and [he's] athletic to make plays.