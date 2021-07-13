A Conversation With: Joshua Kelley

How do you pair that mental aspect and the physical aspect together? I know you're walking through things right now, but how do you take the mental aspect of what you learned last year and apply it to these walk throughs?

Kelley: I think the most important thing about the mental game is understanding how to be a pro. Understanding you can come in, you can clock in, but that's only half the battle. I think the real thing mentally is watching tape, asking questions, taking time to really dissect not just what you're doing, but the whole concept. I think that's a big part of understanding the whole game. What's the concept of this play? What's the concept of this return unit I'm on? Just understanding the holistic approach to everything makes your job easier because I know what everyone else around me is doing. I think as a rookie, I was just caught up in knowing what I was doing. I was just concerned about my assignment. It makes a big difference when you have that approach because then physically, you can just play faster.

When it comes to the rookie class from last year, it's kind of a special group because you guys experienced uncharted territory. No one had been through an offseason or an NFL season like that. Have you talked with some of your draft classmates at just how much better this year feels?

Kelley: What's funny is we talk about that a lot! Looking back on it, in hindsight, you'd love to have this opportunity, but I'm grateful for it. If we handled whatever was thrown at us last year, I think we can pretty much handle whatever is thrown at us these next couple years. But, in terms of reaching out to these rookies, I've gotten a chance to know them a lot recently. Especially Larry (Rountree) since he's in our room. I chat with him every single day. He's a great guy and we've been getting able to know each other. Obviously, he's a professional now, but I've been giving him some keys and tools and things that I've learned that have helped me. He's been soaking it up like a sponge and isn't afraid to ask, which is a really good trait.

What did you learn about yourself last season?