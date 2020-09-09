Chargers-Bengals Week 1 Injury Report

A look at the injury reports of the Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals as we head into the first week of the 2020 season.
Los Angeles Chargers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Virgil Green
|TE
|Quad
|FP
|Mike Pouncey
|C
|Hip
|DNP
|Tyrod Taylor
|QB
|Calf
|FP
|Mike Williams
|WR
|Shoulder
|LP
Cincinnati Bengals:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Geno Atkins
|DT
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Mike Daniels
|DT
|Groin
|DNP
|Carlos Dunlap
|DE
|NIR (rest)
|DNP
|LeShaun Sims
|CB
|NIR (personal)
|DNP
|Shawn Williams
|S
|Calf
|DNP
*NIR* - Not Injury Related
Practice Status
- *DNP *- Did not participate in practice
- *LP *- Limited participation in practice
- *FP *- Full participation
- *(-) *- Not listed
Game Status
- *Out *- Player will not play
- *Doubtful *- Player is unlikely to play
- *Questionable *- Player is not certain to play
- *(-) *- Not listed