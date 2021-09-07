Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Could 'A Big Breakout Year' Be Coming for WR Mike Williams?

Sep 06, 2021 at 07:59 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
CW_Tease_Williams

NFL Media's Marcas Grant joined the latest episode of "Chargers Weekly" and shared fantasy draft advice, including when to target some of the Bolts' offensive stars.

Download and subscribe to the Chargers Podcast Network wherever you get your podcasts. Full video episodes are available on Chargers.com and the team's official YouTube channel. Among the topics with Grant:

  • When to target Justin Herbert in drafts, plus quarterback sleepers (2:07)
  • When Austin Ekeler is coming off the board, plus running back sleepers (5:50)
  • Drafting Keenan Allen as a fantasy WR1 (9:57)
  • When to draft Mike Williams, plus sleeper wide receivers (11:49)

Team reporter Hayley Elwood also joined the podcast to discuss the new season on the Chargers Podcast Network (19:03).

Highlights from the conversation are below:

How Grant views Keenan Allen in fantasy

"He a wide receiver one for me. He's in one of those weird spaces where I think we all recognize how good he is, it's just when you talk about the rankings of wide receivers, it's who do you move out to move him up a little bit? But because of that, I think people are getting a really good value on him.

"He's coming off the board in, say, the early-to-mid third rounds in a lot of leagues. But he is, he's a solid wide receiver one. We know what we're going to get. That consistency is generally there week in and week out and as you mentioned, he seemed to have almost an instant connection with Justin Herbert. We know he's going to get 120 targets. We know he's probably going to catch in the neighborhood of 100 passes this year. He's going to get you around 1,000 yards. He's going to find the end zone."

On Mike Williams

"I like Mike Williams and I like the fact that I don't know if everybody's sort of caught up yet because he's still being drafted round 10 or later. So again, you're not putting out a lot of draft capital for a guy that I think has a lot of upside.

"And for people, let's say you're playing in best ball leagues or you just like stacking your quarterback and wide receiver together, maybe it's difficult for you to get the Keenan Allen-Justin Herbert combo. It's probably a little bit easier though to get a Justin Herbert-Mike Williams combo and play for some of those big chunk plays, potentially. Hopefully get some of that touchdown upside. I like him as a third wide receiver, maybe a little depth on my roster. I feel like people have sort of overlooked him a little bit, but I think there's a big breakout year coming for him this year."

