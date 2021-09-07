Could 'A Big Breakout Year' Be Coming for WR Mike Williams?

Highlights from the conversation are below:

How Grant views Keenan Allen in fantasy

"He a wide receiver one for me. He's in one of those weird spaces where I think we all recognize how good he is, it's just when you talk about the rankings of wide receivers, it's who do you move out to move him up a little bit? But because of that, I think people are getting a really good value on him.

"He's coming off the board in, say, the early-to-mid third rounds in a lot of leagues. But he is, he's a solid wide receiver one. We know what we're going to get. That consistency is generally there week in and week out and as you mentioned, he seemed to have almost an instant connection with Justin Herbert. We know he's going to get 120 targets. We know he's probably going to catch in the neighborhood of 100 passes this year. He's going to get you around 1,000 yards. He's going to find the end zone."

On Mike Williams

"I like Mike Williams and I like the fact that I don't know if everybody's sort of caught up yet because he's still being drafted round 10 or later. So again, you're not putting out a lot of draft capital for a guy that I think has a lot of upside.