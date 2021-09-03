Chargers Placing Value on Cross-Training Cornerbacks

Arguably one of the greatest traits to have on an NFL field is availability, especially deeper in the season. On Thursday, defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill detailed another key trait: versatility.

"When we came in this offseason, the whole goal was to cross-train as many guys as possible in different positions. We didn't know how it would all play out," said Renaldo Hill. "Now that you're getting through training camp, you can start seeing guys' roles a little bit. It just kind of evolved a little bit by us doing that. When we come in, it's more teaching the techniques at every position, not just a nickel dime rep or an outside corner rep, so I think that everybody is learning it or has learned it."

But "cross training" as Hill described is applicable both to the rookies and the veterans on this Chargers defense. Specifically, look at second-round pick Asante Samuel Jr., a player Hill is eyeing to be proficient in both the slot and on the outside, and vet CB Chris Harris Jr., who's going to be playing some safety.

"We are moving those guys all around," he said. "Whether that's [CB] Chris [Harris Jr.] going to the inside lane, or vice-versa. Those guys can play. They are interchangeable. That's kind of how we want it. They may line up the first weekend and see Asante outside for this first play and say, 'Hey, let's go attack,' and we can easily switch it. I think it's good for us to be able to have that flex with those guys being able to play inside and outside."

Harris Jr. will be a key component to the success of the Chargers defense this year. Hill explained that No. 25 's knack for being around the ball will benefit him when he plays safety in the defensive scheme.