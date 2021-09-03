Tony Romo on Justin Herbert: 'This Kid is a Monster'

As Week 1 of the NFL season is right around the corner, Tony Romo gave insight into the Bolts' upcoming season.

"Their defensive system was built on one gap, fast speed, everything, and now they're gonna be very technical, as far as they're going to give the quarterback fits," Romo said on a CBS Zoom call Wednesday. "I don't think they're going to lose games late because of their defense. Their scheme is going to be very difficult to comprehend."

As the main man under center for the Cowboys, Romo tallied a franchise record 253 total touchdowns and leads the Cowboys in passing with over 34,000 yards. Romo also weighed in on the excitement around the reigning offensive rookie of the year: Justin Herbert.

"So, it's kind of like give or take here," he mentioned. "Which one is it going to be early on? I will tell you this kid [Justin Herbert] is a monster, he's going to be awesome, and he's gonna be fun to watch."

High praise from someone who knows a thing or two about making a jump in year two at the quarterback position. Romo went from 19 to 36 total touchdowns in his second year as the Cowboys' full-time starter.