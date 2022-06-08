Three Takeaways: Donald Parham Jr.'s Return to the Field

Tuesday was the first day we got to hear from Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill sine the offseason program began.

Given how many new defensive players have been added to the Bolts roster since free agency and the draft, Hill spoke at length about a few of them and some defensive nuances:

On Khalil Mack: "He looks amazing. I don't know if you saw him doing the jugs with the DBs over there. He's out there catching one-handed. His foot is good. We're just making sure that we're smart with it, as coaches. He's doing an excellent job out there."

On the depth in the secondary: "Having a guy like [CB] J.C. [Jackson] come in definitely helps with all of that. I think the biggest thing is, I mentioned it last year, is making the room competitive. When you have a guy not really looking over his shoulder and not worrying about who's the next guy — but if you have a guy where it's like, who's going to be the No. 1 or No. 2 guy behind J.C., no one knows. It makes these guys really come out here and perform and know that we do have options. I think that's the way the game should be. There shouldn't be any lax mindset within any room. The better that we can do evaluating and getting the right guys in here, I just think it can make our team much stronger. When we do have those injuries, no one is sweating thinking about who is going to line up there. We know we have a guy that's really capable and we can play everything within our system."

On 'cross-training' cornerbacks: "I think the biggest thing right now is just going to be trying to find those combinations. We've been cross-training [CB Asante Samuel Jr. & CB Bryce Callahan] out there. When we brought Bryce to Denver, we actually brought him to be an outside lane guy. We knew that we had [former Chargers and Broncos CB] Chris Harris [Jr.] on the inside, and it just allowed us to have another guy that was quick-twitch that could play on the outside lane. We went and cut through all of his clips with Chicago, whether that was preseason or through the season, just trying to find his outside lanes, so we brought him in there. We know that he can do that. We know that Asante can do it.