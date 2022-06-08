Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Three Takeaways: Donald Parham Jr.'s Return to the Field

Jun 08, 2022 at 10:30 AM
062918_Headshots_020
Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter

060822_FTP_CMS

Below are three takeaways from Tuesday's press conferences with Donald Parham Jr., Morgan Fox, Kyle Van Noy, and Renaldo Hill, following the start of the final week of OTAs.

Donald Parham Jr.'s new appreciation for life and football

December 16, 2021. It's a date that will forever carry significance for Donald Parham Jr.

Mere minutes into the Thursday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the tight end was taken off in a stretcher after sustaining what was later diagnosed as a concussion. SoFi Stadium fell silent for minutes and a national audience was stunned at the truly frightening sight.

"I remember everything up until I got into the ambulance," Parham Jr. said. "…I've come to terms with that it happened. I've seen [the play] a bunch of times and I've talked to the people that I love, the people around me in my circle, and they said, 'Don't rush coming back,' and all of that kind of stuff, so that was my big thing: making sure that I was ready to come back."

Parham Jr. missed the rest of the season and admitted that going through an experience like that has given him a new outlook on life and football.

"It was crazy because once it happened and I was in the hospital, I was like, 'Will I ever play again?'" he said. "That reality set in very quick. I had to take my time and really just think about if this was something that I wanted to do for the rest of my career, just making sure that if this was what I wanted to do, I would make my mind up to do it and take the right precautions, listen to the doctors and what they say, that kind of thing."

But now, he's back. Parham Jr. was medically cleared to resume activity near the start of the 2022 offseason program and has been getting back to form, working with his teammates, who along with his love for the game, he cites in helping influence the decision to return to football.

"This team makes me feel a part of a family, and that's where I wanted to be … [Head Coach Brandon] Staley has done a very good job in terms of getting us to be a team. He's very prominent about being a team and being a family because these are your brothers that you're going into battle with every Sunday. That's the big thing that I've gotten from him. That's very special to me because family is everything to me. That's where I wanted to be. Extended family is always love. I like that about Staley and what he's trying to do here.

"It's just good to be back, for sure."

Two new Bolts share reasons for joining team

The Chargers added a number of players in free agency, even signing a few after the 2022 NFL Draft.

Two of those include outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy and defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

For Fox, he became the fifth defensive player added who had prior familiarity with Brandon Staley's scheme after the pair was together with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020.

He said the scheme is "starting to come back pretty quick" and that he's "super excited" for what's to come.

"Coach Staley knows how to use everyone," Fox reflected. "He knows how to get the most out of guys. Being able to be a part of this scheme again and being able to move around and have the fun that we had is really exciting."

As for Van Noy, though he didn't have a prior connection to Staley, he admitted he signed with the Bolts because of the "foundation up top" and how he "connected" with the team's head coach.

Both players share a key trait that's helped their games to this day – versatility – and the pair explained why being multiple is key to adding success.

"The more you can do in this business, in general, is super important," Fox mentioned. "Then, in a scheme like this, where you can be a threat at any point on the line, or even off the ball, it helps a lot. Fortunately, we have a ton of guys who are very versatile and can play any position on the line or standing up, which is exciting."

"It starts with IQ," Van Noy added. "I'm very prideful in what is going on around me and how I approach the game … Competition, keep that always up. I take pride in that, 100 percent. I think God blessed me with some athleticism and being able to move around at my size and great trainers to help me get right. I think it's a little bit of everything involved with that. It took a village to get where I am today, so have to give credit to a bunch of coaches to help me get to this point. That's helped out a lot. A little bit of everything."

Key notes from defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill

Tuesday was the first day we got to hear from Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill sine the offseason program began.

Given how many new defensive players have been added to the Bolts roster since free agency and the draft, Hill spoke at length about a few of them and some defensive nuances:

On Khalil Mack: "He looks amazing. I don't know if you saw him doing the jugs with the DBs over there. He's out there catching one-handed. His foot is good. We're just making sure that we're smart with it, as coaches. He's doing an excellent job out there."

On the depth in the secondary: "Having a guy like [CB] J.C. [Jackson] come in definitely helps with all of that. I think the biggest thing is, I mentioned it last year, is making the room competitive. When you have a guy not really looking over his shoulder and not worrying about who's the next guy — but if you have a guy where it's like, who's going to be the No. 1 or No. 2 guy behind J.C., no one knows. It makes these guys really come out here and perform and know that we do have options. I think that's the way the game should be. There shouldn't be any lax mindset within any room. The better that we can do evaluating and getting the right guys in here, I just think it can make our team much stronger. When we do have those injuries, no one is sweating thinking about who is going to line up there. We know we have a guy that's really capable and we can play everything within our system."

On 'cross-training' cornerbacks: "I think the biggest thing right now is just going to be trying to find those combinations. We've been cross-training [CB Asante Samuel Jr. & CB Bryce Callahan] out there. When we brought Bryce to Denver, we actually brought him to be an outside lane guy. We knew that we had [former Chargers and Broncos CB] Chris Harris [Jr.] on the inside, and it just allowed us to have another guy that was quick-twitch that could play on the outside lane. We went and cut through all of his clips with Chicago, whether that was preseason or through the season, just trying to find his outside lanes, so we brought him in there. We know that he can do that. We know that Asante can do it.

"I think that this process is about cross-training those guys and making sure that if those injuries present themselves, we have different combinations that we can work with, whether that's Asante inside with Mike [Davis] and J.C. [Jackson], outside, or bringing Bryce [Callahan] inside and putting Asante outside. Depending on who we play, all of those guys could be on the field at once. I just think that it gives you a lot of layers to what you can do. I think that it would be smart for us, as coaches, to make sure that we're doing it within our scheme so that we don't have things popping out of the ground. I think that this is the best way to do it in this offseason, cross-training multiple guys at different spots so that those things won't show up in the game during the season."

Photos: Bolts Begin Final Week of OTAs

Check out the best photos from the seventh OTA of the Chargers 2022 offseason.

220607_OTA_MH_002
1 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_003
2 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_004
3 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_019
4 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_009
5 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_016
6 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_021
7 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_024
8 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_032
9 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_035
10 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_040
11 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_045
12 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_046
13 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_048
14 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_052
15 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_056
16 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_050
17 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_054
18 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_059
19 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_061
20 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_064
21 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_068
22 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_073
23 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_075
24 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_080
25 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_086
26 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_084
27 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_089
28 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_091
29 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_094
30 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_096
31 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_097
32 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_103
33 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_098
34 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_105
35 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_111
36 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_112
37 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_118
38 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_119
39 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_122
40 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_123
41 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_126
42 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_135
43 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_132
44 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_143
45 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_144
46 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_150
47 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_151
48 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_157
49 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_160
50 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_165
51 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_167
52 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_175
53 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_186
54 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_188
55 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_190
56 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_198
57 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_202
58 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_203
59 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_207
60 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_213
61 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_220
62 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_222
63 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_224
64 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_227
65 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_230
66 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_232
67 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_235
68 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_239
69 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_242
70 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_250
71 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_256
72 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_261
73 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_267
74 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_270
75 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_268
76 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_271
77 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_274
78 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_276
79 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_280
80 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_282
81 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220607_OTA_MH_284
82 / 82
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Three Takeaways: 'Something Special Going On' as Bolts Continue Offseason Prep

"Every position has All-Pro, Super Bowl, superstar talent. You can see it when we practice. It's amazing."

news

Three Takeaways: Derwin James Talks Taking His Leadership to 'Another Level' in 2022

From his role as a leader to suiting up with his new teammates on defense, see what the Pro Bowl safety had to say after the first practice of OTAs.

news

Three Takeaways: Why Justin Herbert Feels The Chargers Are 'Miles Ahead' of Where They Were Last Season

From the new weapons on offense to heading into year three on the Bolts, see what Justin Herbert had to say during his press conference on Monday.

news

Takeaways From Day One of OTAs: Brandon Staley Details Offseason Goals, 'Confidence' Felt With Mack and Van Noy at Practice

"Communication is your number one role as a leader...just how we orchestrated practice today, it was so much smoother than it was a year ago. I think that that's a winning edge."

news

Three Takeaways: Reunited Teammates Bryce Callahan and Christian Covington Explain the Chargers' 'Special Group' on Defense

"No pressure, no diamonds.  It's that simple.  We know what's at stake."

news

Three Takeaways: Rashawn Slater Talks Building on Pro Bowl Season in 2022

"I look at the tape and a lot of it kind of makes me cringe. There's detail and technique, and sometimes I'll be 'this' close, but there's always that little room for improvement that can make a big difference."

news

Three Takeaways: Chargers Rookies Lace Up Their Cleats for First Practice as a Pro

"It's like crazy. When I first got into the locker room for the first time, you look around and it's like, 'Man, I'm here.' It's a special moment."

news

Chargers Rookies Talk 'Getting the Call' and What They Bring to L.A.

Take a look back at what JT Woods, Isaiah Spiller, Otito Ogbonnia and Jamaree Salyer said after they were drafted.

news

Three Takeaways: Drue Tranquill Talks Key Free Agent Additions on Defense, Excitement in the Building

"You just sense that there's some really good momentum being built...We've got a lot of guys in there just competing with each other. There's a lot of good energy."

news

Three Takeaways: Corey Linsley Talks Zion Johnson Joining 'Tight' Offensive Line Room

"I feel like our group is so tight.  It's great to have another guy in the group. I feel like he is going to mesh well with the guys we have in here. We're excited to have him."

news

Three Takeaways: Tom Telesco and Brandon Staley Break Down the Bolts' Final Six Draft Picks

Take a look at what Tom Telesco and Brandon Staley had to say as they analyze the Chargers' day three selections.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed guard/tackle Zack Bailey off waivers.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Five Members of 2022 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they signed five players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (No. 160 overall), Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (No. 195), Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (No. 214), Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (No. 236) and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath (No. 260).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:

video

Bolt Up: 2022 Draft Hype Video

Take a look back at the Chargers draft picks through the years as the start of the 2022 NFL Draft draws near and who the Chargers will select with their first round pick will be revealed.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

video

All In: Offseason Special | Arms Race

Go behind the scenes of the Chargers blockbuster 2022 free agency on this special offseason episode of All In powered by Bud Light. See how the acquisitions of six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack, star cornerback J.C. Jackson and more came together as the Bolts begin loading up for the arms race for the AFC West.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Gerald Everett.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Punter JK Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Chase Daniel.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, defensive lineman Austin Johnson and long snapper Josh Harris.

news

Chargers Acquire Six-Time Pro Bowl Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the team has acquired outside linebacker Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears. In exchange, the Chargers will send a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round selection to Chicago.

news

Chargers Tender Offers to Guyton, Norton and Parham Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on wide receiver Jalen Guyton, tackle Storm Norton and tight end Donald Parham Jr.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Mike Williams to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Mike Williams to a multi-year contract extension.

video

Let's Play: Drue Tranquill vs. Uchenna Nwosu in Super Smash Bros

Drue Tranquill and Uchenna Nwosu battle it out in a duel of Super Smash Bros in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Pass the Sticks: Chris Rumph vs. Tre' McKitty in NBA 2K21

Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in NBA 2K21 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.

video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 11 players finished the 2021 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a must-win Week 18 matchup.

Latest News
Advertising