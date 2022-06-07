Bolts Hit the Links For Third Annual Los Angeles Chargers Invitational 

Head coach Brandon Staley also played in the tournament. Staley used the time to chat with Hall of Famer Dan Fouts before the round teed off. Staley talked about the importance of having players from the past and present together in one setting and what it means to give back to the community of L.A. and the NFL community as a whole.

"That's the platform you have in the NFL," Staley said. "And that's the platform you have to take advantage of and I know that for the Chargers, that's something important to the Spanos family, to our football team specifically, all these players, and that's something we talk a lot about in our team meetings … We want to make sure that we take advantage of this platform to connect to your communities back home, our community here in Los Angeles, and the broader NFL community…"