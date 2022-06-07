Top Quotes | Kyle Van Noy, Donald Parham Jr., Morgan Fox, & Renaldo Hill Speak During Week 3 of OTAs

On signing with the Chargers:

"Everything [stood out]. I think it starts with the foundation up top, very firm. [Head] Coach [Brandon] Staley is doing a great job. I connected with him. Then, the atmosphere that they had and this is home for me. It just made complete sense and get the best of all worlds for my family and be able to be on the West Coast so they can come watch me play. Then, to be with a group of guys and the coaching staff that they have in place, it's special. I'm excited to be part of it."

On his versatility:

"It starts with IQ. I'm very prideful in what is going on around me and how I approach the game. I'm trying to get the most out of players around me. I just have always been someone where I'm not a hater. I want everybody to do well. I believe in that because I believe in good energy, good karma. I believe that if I can pump the guy next to me up to be their best, that's going to make me want to be on my best game, too. Competition, keep that always up. I take pride in that, 100 percent. I think God blessed me with some athleticism and being able to move around at my size and great trainers to help me get right. I think it's a little bit of everything involved with that. It took a village to get where I am today, so have to give credit to a bunch of coaches to help me get to this point. That's helped out a lot. A little bit of everything."

On capitalizing on defensive talent to put forth a good defensive unit: