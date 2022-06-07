Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Top Quotes | Kyle Van Noy, Donald Parham Jr., Morgan Fox, & Renaldo Hill Speak During Week 3 of OTAs

Jun 07, 2022 at 03:52 PM
060722_TopQuotes_CMS

Take a look at top quotes from the group's press conferences after Tuesday's practice.

TE Donald Parham Jr.

On returning to the practice field:

"It's great. It's the opportunity of a lifetime. I'm just taking advantage of every moment that I have back. After everything that happened, it feels good to be back, for sure."

On his appreciation for life and the game following the injury:

"It was crazy because once it happened and I was in the hospital, I was like, 'Will I ever play again?' That reality set in very quick. I had to take my time and really just think about if this was something that I wanted to do for the rest of my career, just making sure that if this was what I wanted to do, I would make my mind up to do it and take the right precautions, listen to the doctors and what they say, that kind of thing."

On the camaraderie of the team:

"[Head Coach Brandon] Staley has done a very good job in terms of getting us to be a team. He's very prominent about being a team and being a family because these are your brothers that you're going into battle with every Sunday. That's the big thing that I've gotten from him. That's very special to me because family is everything to me. That's where I wanted to be. Extended family is always love. I like that about Staley and what he's trying to do here."

OLB Kyle Van Noy

On signing with the Chargers:

"Everything [stood out]. I think it starts with the foundation up top, very firm. [Head] Coach [Brandon] Staley is doing a great job. I connected with him. Then, the atmosphere that they had and this is home for me. It just made complete sense and get the best of all worlds for my family and be able to be on the West Coast so they can come watch me play. Then, to be with a group of guys and the coaching staff that they have in place, it's special. I'm excited to be part of it."

On his versatility:

"It starts with IQ. I'm very prideful in what is going on around me and how I approach the game. I'm trying to get the most out of players around me. I just have always been someone where I'm not a hater. I want everybody to do well. I believe in that because I believe in good energy, good karma. I believe that if I can pump the guy next to me up to be their best, that's going to make me want to be on my best game, too. Competition, keep that always up. I take pride in that, 100 percent. I think God blessed me with some athleticism and being able to move around at my size and great trainers to help me get right. I think it's a little bit of everything involved with that. It took a village to get where I am today, so have to give credit to a bunch of coaches to help me get to this point. That's helped out a lot. A little bit of everything."

On capitalizing on defensive talent to put forth a good defensive unit:

"Talent can start you, but it's not going to get you anywhere if you can't put it together. The more we get together, the more we continue to work together and work, and work, and work some more, I think we'll be alright. It doesn't matter how much talent you have. At the end of the day, you have to put it together. You have to have the right pieces. We're going to try to do our best."

DL Morgan Fox

On his offseason with the Chargers:

"It's great. I have no complaints. I'm super excited. Glad to be back playing ball with a great group of guys, great group of coaches. Really excited to be a part of it."

On the similarity between the Chargers' defensive scheme and the scheme he played in [2020] with the Rams:

"Super similar, super similar. You have the same calls, same verbiage. Just kind of getting used to different techniques and moving around with different guys, but it's all starting to come back pretty quick."

On the defensive line room:

"I love it. Everyone in the room is awesome. Great guys. There's great energy in the room. A super talented room across the board. Everyone in there is talented and extremely good at something. I love being around them, love learning from the guys and the coaches. I'm really grateful and happy to be part of this room."

Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill

On the defensive additions:

"We knew going into the offseason that we'd be kind of attacking the defensive side of the ball. We wanted to change some of the personnel to fit the scheme. The guys that we targeted, we got those guys. We got some guys up front that know how to play in our scheme, have the build and the size. We're really happy with the guys that we got there. Then, you got a premium corner on the outside to help us as well, and not to mention the edge rusher. And then, you got a jack of all trades in [OLB] Kyle [Van Noy] who can do multiple jobs. It definitely helps us. It definitely keeps us multiple. We always talk about being a multiple team, so we have a lot to work with right now."

On OLB Khalil Mack:

"He looks amazing. I don't know if you saw him doing the jugs with the DBs over there. He's out there catching one-handed. His foot is good. We're just making sure that we're smart with it, as coaches. He's doing an excellent job out there."

On secondary depth:

"Having a guy like [CB] J.C. [Jackson] come in definitely helps with all of that. I think the biggest thing is, I mentioned it last year, is making the room competitive. When you have a guy not really looking over his shoulder and not worrying about who's the next guy — but if you have a guy where it's like, who's going to be the No. 1 or No. 2 guy behind J.C., no one knows. It makes these guys really come out here and perform and know that we do have options. I think that's the way the game should be. There shouldn't be any lax mindset within any room. The better that we can do evaluating and getting the right guys in here, I just think it can make our team much stronger. When we do have those injuries, no one is sweating thinking about who is going to line up there. We know we have a guy that's really capable and we can play everything within our system."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Top Quotes | Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Joe Lombardi Speak During Week 2 of OTAs

Take a look at top quotes from the trio's press conferences after Wednesday's practice.

news

Top Quotes | Justin Herbert, Derwin James and Coach Staley Recap Day One of OTAs

Take a look at top quotes from head coach Brandon Staley, quarterback Justin Herbert and safety Derwin James after the first practice of OTAs on Monday.

news

Top Quotes | Day One of Rookie Minicamp

Take a look at top quotes from the Chargers rookies after completing day one of rookie minicamp on Friday.

news

Top Quotes | Zion Johnson's First Media Availability as a Charger

Take a look at the full transcript from Johnson's time with members of the media after getting drafted to the Bolts on Thursday.

news

Top Quotes | DeAndre Carter, Troy Reeder and Gerald Everett Talk Joining the Bolts

Take a look at top quotes from the trio's introductory press conferences on Monday.

news

Top Quotes | Austin Johnson's First Media Availability as a Charger

Take a look at the full transcript from Johnson's time with members of the media on Wednesday.

news

Top Quotes | J.C. Jackson's First Media Availability as a Charger

Take a look at the full transcript from Jackson's time with members of the media on Tuesday.

news

Top Quotes | Sebastian Joseph-Day's First Press Conference as a Charger

Take a look at the transcript from Joseph-Day's introductory press conference on Thursday.

news

Top Quotes | Khalil Mack's First Press Conference as a Charger

Take a look at the transcript from Mack's introductory press conference on Wednesday.

news

Bolts Reflect on 2021 Rookie Class

Here's what Brandon Staley, Tom Telesco and Rashawn Slater had to say about the Bolts 2021 rookie class.

news

Top Quotes: Chargers Reflect on Fourth Ranked Offense

Here's what Justin Herbert, Brandon Staley, Keenan Allen and others had to say about the Bolts offense this season.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed guard/tackle Zack Bailey off waivers.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Five Members of 2022 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they signed five players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (No. 160 overall), Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (No. 195), Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (No. 214), Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (No. 236) and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath (No. 260).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:

video

Bolt Up: 2022 Draft Hype Video

Take a look back at the Chargers draft picks through the years as the start of the 2022 NFL Draft draws near and who the Chargers will select with their first round pick will be revealed.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

video

All In: Offseason Special | Arms Race

Go behind the scenes of the Chargers blockbuster 2022 free agency on this special offseason episode of All In powered by Bud Light. See how the acquisitions of six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack, star cornerback J.C. Jackson and more came together as the Bolts begin loading up for the arms race for the AFC West.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Gerald Everett.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Punter JK Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Chase Daniel.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, defensive lineman Austin Johnson and long snapper Josh Harris.

news

Chargers Acquire Six-Time Pro Bowl Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the team has acquired outside linebacker Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears. In exchange, the Chargers will send a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round selection to Chicago.

news

Chargers Tender Offers to Guyton, Norton and Parham Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on wide receiver Jalen Guyton, tackle Storm Norton and tight end Donald Parham Jr.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Mike Williams to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Mike Williams to a multi-year contract extension.

video

Let's Play: Drue Tranquill vs. Uchenna Nwosu in Super Smash Bros

Drue Tranquill and Uchenna Nwosu battle it out in a duel of Super Smash Bros in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Pass the Sticks: Chris Rumph vs. Tre' McKitty in NBA 2K21

Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in NBA 2K21 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.

video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 11 players finished the 2021 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a must-win Week 18 matchup.

Latest News
Advertising