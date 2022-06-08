LaDainian Tomlinson Is 'A Big Fan' of Isaiah Spiller and What He Brings To The Chargers

Before Pro Football Hall of Fame member LaDainian Tomlinson teed off at the Chargers Invitational on Monday, the legendary running back talked about the Chargers selecting Isaiah Spiller in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Tomlinson and Spiller have a lot in common, as they both are Texas natives who played college ball in the state and eventually, went on to get drafted by the Chargers. Tomlinson explained Monday that he's had his eye on the fellow Texas native for some time.

"I've been a big fan of Isaiah," Tomlinson said. "Obviously being from Texas, went to Texas A&M, [and] obviously going to high school there. I've kept up with him...I've been a big fan for a while."

While Tomlinson hasn't had the chance to meet the Bolts' new running back, he said he looks forward to it, and also talked about what Spiller's game will bring to the Chargers next season.