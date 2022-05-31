Los Angeles Chargers Announce Inaugural 2022 Donald H. Yee Fellowship Program

The Los Angeles Chargers today marked the culmination of Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month by announcing the inaugural 2022 Donald H. Yee Fellowship. Created in collaboration with Yee, a UCLA and University of Virginia School of Law graduate who in addition to representing a wide array of sports and entertainment personalities serves as an Adjunct Professor of Law at the University of Southern California Law School, the fellowship is a unique opportunity to inspire and cultivate diverse leaders from the Asian-American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Community to pursue a successful career in an NFL Football Operations Department.

"We are excited to partner with Don in broadening avenues to front office opportunity within the NFL," said Ed McGuire, EVP of Football Administration & Finance. "This fellowship – along with the recently announced NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative – are important ways that we can create access to the many roles within NFL organizations and bring attention to professions young people may not have previously considered options available to them."

"I am grateful for the inclusive spirit of the Spanos family and the Los Angeles Chargers organization in helping me form this fellowship opportunity," said Yee. "The Asian community is very passionate about the NFL, and many players, coaches and executives have Asian heritage. What we've lacked is an organized and supported access point to the football side of an organization. Today the Chargers are providing that, and this will expand opportunity for so many young people eager to get hands-on experience inside an NFL football operation."

The six-week Fellowship will provide individuals an in-depth, hands-on experience in NFL Football Operations. Members of the Fellowship will develop skills in player personnel, player finance, salary cap management and player engagement.

"When I suggested this idea to the Chargers, their team quickly grasped the potential," Yee continued. "Here in Southern California, the Chargers fan base includes a significant and diverse Asian population. Across America, Asians are the fastest growing demographic as well, and with the Chargers' leadership, we will work to expand this opportunity across the league."

Applications are available online only at Teamworkonline.com/DHY. The Fellowship will begin on July 18 and conclude at the end of the Preseason. Applications must be submitted by Thursday, June 9.