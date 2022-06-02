Three Takeaways: 'Something Special Going On' as Bolts Continue Offseason Prep

Despite 2021 being the first season with Lombardi calling the plays on offense, the Chargers put together the fourth-ranked offense in the NFL with over 6,600 yards in total offense last season.

With a year under his belt as the Bolts OC, Lombardi said there's a lot less stress knowing the extra familiarity the team has with the terminology on offense.

Lombardi talked about how the offense can take the next step in 2022 to be one of the top units in the league.

"I think consistency," Lombardi said. "You look at the stats, they were relatively positive, but there were stretches where, maybe, we didn't perform like we wanted to. Just being more consistent, game in and game out, quarter in and quarter out. Our familiarity with the personnel, knowing exactly how we want to use them, we'll be further along, as a coaching staff. All of those things will play into it."

Allen, who recorded his fourth season of at least 100 receptions, explained he feels the offense has the potential to grow 'a lot' next season.

"We left a whole lot on the field," Allen said. "I think we led the league in drops. Obviously, fourth down was big for us. Third down wasn't great. I think we can get better on third down and just understanding the offense. Like we just said, just understanding the offense, being in the second year. [QB Justin] Herbert being able to make changes. Just keep finding ways to get downfield."

Fellow wide receiver Mike Williams also spoke on Wednesday about the outlook for the 2022 season and how important the added 'confidence' on offense is as they build off of last year.