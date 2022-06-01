Top Quotes | Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Joe Lombardi Speak During Week 2 of OTAs

Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi

On entering his second season as offensive coordinator:

"It's a lot easier. Everyone's familiar with the terminology, so a lot less stress, at this time of the year anyway, because they've had a year to digest everything. [QB] Justin's [Herbert] bandwidth is a lot wider for everything, so we can focus on some Football 202 type of stuff, rather than just getting in and out of the huddle. It's real nice."

On what he has learned about Justin Herbert 'over the last year':

"He's just such an intense guy when it comes to football. He's such a perfectionist. That desire that he has to be great, and then his stamina for studying and working at it, is impressive. Shane Day, our quarterbacks coach, he works the heck out of him and he never gets tired of working. That's a huge positive."

On improvements toward 'being the top offense in the league':

"I think consistency. You look at the stats, they were relatively positive, but there were stretches where, maybe, we didn't perform like we wanted to. Just being more consistent, game in and game out, quarter in and quarter out. Our familiarity with the personnel, knowing exactly how we want to use them, we'll be further along, as a coaching staff. All of those things will play into it."

