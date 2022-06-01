Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Top Quotes | Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Joe Lombardi Speak During Week 2 of OTAs

Jun 01, 2022 at 04:48 PM
Lombardi-Keenan-Mike TQ

Wide receiver Keenan Allen

On veterans being present at OTAs:

"The culture is growing. Obviously, you can tell with all the free agents that we signed that they like it. They like what they see. They like what they're hearing. They like what they see on tape, too. Come out and join. Hopefully they can bring that fire and bring that energy. [OLB Kyle] Van Noy is a Super Bowl winner, bring that. [CB] J.C. [Jackson] is a Super Bowl winner. We need all of that energy to come show us how to do it."

On entering his 10th NFL season:

"It's been a long time. It's been a long time. I've just been grinding. Shouts out to the guys that I've played with and the coaches helping me get here. It hasn't been easy. I've been on good teams and been on bad teams. It's all been family though."

On how the offense can grow:

"[It can grow] a lot. We left a whole lot on the field. I think we led the league in drops. Obviously, fourth down was big for us. Third down wasn't great. I think we can get better on third down and just understanding the offense. Like we just said, just understanding the offense, being in the second year. [QB Justin] Herbert being able to make changes. Just keep finding ways to get downfield."

Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi

On entering his second season as offensive coordinator:

"It's a lot easier. Everyone's familiar with the terminology, so a lot less stress, at this time of the year anyway, because they've had a year to digest everything. [QB] Justin's [Herbert] bandwidth is a lot wider for everything, so we can focus on some Football 202 type of stuff, rather than just getting in and out of the huddle. It's real nice."

On what he has learned about Justin Herbert 'over the last year':

"He's just such an intense guy when it comes to football. He's such a perfectionist. That desire that he has to be great, and then his stamina for studying and working at it, is impressive. Shane Day, our quarterbacks coach, he works the heck out of him and he never gets tired of working. That's a huge positive."

On improvements toward 'being the top offense in the league':

"I think consistency. You look at the stats, they were relatively positive, but there were stretches where, maybe, we didn't perform like we wanted to. Just being more consistent, game in and game out, quarter in and quarter out. Our familiarity with the personnel, knowing exactly how we want to use them, we'll be further along, as a coaching staff. All of those things will play into it."

On defensive players being present during voluntary OTAs:

"They're here. I think that [Head Coach] Brandon [Staley] has done a really good job of building that team culture here. It's a good group of guys. It was last year, too, but adding those veterans that have a lot of pelts on the wall, we're very excited about it. You can kind of feel the energy from the defense with some of those additions. It's going to be a fun training camp, for sure."

Wide receiver Mike Williams

On offensive continuity:

"That just kind of increases our confidence. Year one, knowing what we did in this offense and that was just the first year being in here. Then, year two, coming out here, running the routes and getting better. Just getting better on the field. Getting that connection better. I feel like for us it's going to be exciting to go out there for year two and ball in this offense."

On building on the offense from last year:

"It's a lot [of building on last year]. Year one, obviously, you're going to have your ups and downs. Year two, everybody plays with a lot more confidence. Everybody knows what to expect now. I feel like year two is going to be a lot better."

On WR Joshua Palmer:

"He's a lot more calm. He knows this now. He knows the offense. He knows every spot to be in. He's playing a lot more smooth. He puts in the extra work with us."

On the outlook of the offense:

"It's going to be crazy. It's going to be special. Last year was our first year, obviously, so this year it's going to be better and it's going to be exciting."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Top Quotes | Justin Herbert, Derwin James and Coach Staley Recap Day One of OTAs

Take a look at top quotes from head coach Brandon Staley, quarterback Justin Herbert and safety Derwin James after the first practice of OTAs on Monday.

news

Top Quotes | Day One of Rookie Minicamp

Take a look at top quotes from the Chargers rookies after completing day one of rookie minicamp on Friday.

news

Top Quotes | Zion Johnson's First Media Availability as a Charger

Take a look at the full transcript from Johnson's time with members of the media after getting drafted to the Bolts on Thursday.

news

Top Quotes | DeAndre Carter, Troy Reeder and Gerald Everett Talk Joining the Bolts

Take a look at top quotes from the trio's introductory press conferences on Monday.

news

Top Quotes | Austin Johnson's First Media Availability as a Charger

Take a look at the full transcript from Johnson's time with members of the media on Wednesday.

news

Top Quotes | J.C. Jackson's First Media Availability as a Charger

Take a look at the full transcript from Jackson's time with members of the media on Tuesday.

news

Top Quotes | Sebastian Joseph-Day's First Press Conference as a Charger

Take a look at the transcript from Joseph-Day's introductory press conference on Thursday.

news

Top Quotes | Khalil Mack's First Press Conference as a Charger

Take a look at the transcript from Mack's introductory press conference on Wednesday.

news

Bolts Reflect on 2021 Rookie Class

Here's what Brandon Staley, Tom Telesco and Rashawn Slater had to say about the Bolts 2021 rookie class.

news

Top Quotes: Chargers Reflect on Fourth Ranked Offense

Here's what Justin Herbert, Brandon Staley, Keenan Allen and others had to say about the Bolts offense this season.

news

Coach Staley and Tom Telesco Reflect on 2021 Season

Here's what general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Brandon Staley had to say during their end of season press conferences.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed guard/tackle Zack Bailey off waivers.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Five Members of 2022 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they signed five players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (No. 160 overall), Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (No. 195), Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (No. 214), Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (No. 236) and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath (No. 260).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:

video

Bolt Up: 2022 Draft Hype Video

Take a look back at the Chargers draft picks through the years as the start of the 2022 NFL Draft draws near and who the Chargers will select with their first round pick will be revealed.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

video

All In: Offseason Special | Arms Race

Go behind the scenes of the Chargers blockbuster 2022 free agency on this special offseason episode of All In powered by Bud Light. See how the acquisitions of six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack, star cornerback J.C. Jackson and more came together as the Bolts begin loading up for the arms race for the AFC West.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Gerald Everett.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Punter JK Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Chase Daniel.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, defensive lineman Austin Johnson and long snapper Josh Harris.

news

Chargers Acquire Six-Time Pro Bowl Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the team has acquired outside linebacker Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears. In exchange, the Chargers will send a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round selection to Chicago.

news

Chargers Tender Offers to Guyton, Norton and Parham Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on wide receiver Jalen Guyton, tackle Storm Norton and tight end Donald Parham Jr.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Mike Williams to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Mike Williams to a multi-year contract extension.

video

Let's Play: Drue Tranquill vs. Uchenna Nwosu in Super Smash Bros

Drue Tranquill and Uchenna Nwosu battle it out in a duel of Super Smash Bros in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Pass the Sticks: Chris Rumph vs. Tre' McKitty in NBA 2K21

Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in NBA 2K21 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.

video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 11 players finished the 2021 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a must-win Week 18 matchup.

Latest News
Advertising