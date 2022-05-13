5 Things to Know About the Chargers' 2022 Home Games

The 2022 season starts where the 2021 season left off, but this time the Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. The Bolts host the Raiders with a chance at redemption from their Week 18 season finale.

The Week 1 game on Sept. 11 marks the earliest matchup between the AFC West rivals in over 40 years when the Chargers and Raiders faced off in Week 2 of the 1980 season. It'll be the first time the Chargers host the Raiders in a season opener.