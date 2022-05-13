5 Things to Know About the Chargers' 2022 Home Games

The Chargers are set to host eight games at SoFi stadium for the 2022 regular season, with two of those games being in primetime.
Here are five things to know about the Bolts home matchups this season:
Week 1: Bolts host Raiders in season opener for the first time in franchise history
The 2022 season starts where the 2021 season left off, but this time the Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. The Bolts host the Raiders with a chance at redemption from their Week 18 season finale.
The Week 1 game on Sept. 11 marks the earliest matchup between the AFC West rivals in over 40 years when the Chargers and Raiders faced off in Week 2 of the 1980 season. It'll be the first time the Chargers host the Raiders in a season opener.
That matchup will feature both teams' new weapons acquired in the offseason with OLB Khalil Mack facing the team that drafted him in 2014. Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson will face Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams. Raiders OLB Chandler Jones will face off against the Bolts' revamped offensive line with the additions of Chargers first-round selection Zion Johnson as well.
Week 6: First home primetime game features another AFC West opponent
On Oct. 17, Monday Night Football returns to SoFi Stadium for the first time since Week 4 of the 2021 season when the Chargers hosted the Raiders in a 28-14 victory.
In the first of two primetimes games scheduled at SoFi this season, the Bolts take on the Denver Broncos as they feature new signal caller Russell Wilson along with new head coach Nathaniel Hackett.
The Bolts and Broncos have faced each other six times on Monday Night Football with each team winning three games apiece. The following week, the Bolts host Wilson's former team, the Seattle Seahawks, for the first back-to-back home game stretch of the season.
Week 11: Kansas City travels to town for second matchup of the season
After the Bolts' Week 8 bye and two games on the road, the team returns home for a Week 11 AFC West showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The game is slated for Nov. 20 at 1:25 p.m. PT on CBS and will be the final time the Chargers face the Chiefs in the 2022 regular season.
Week 17: First primetime game against the Rams in franchise history
The final home game on the Bolts' 2022 slate will make history as the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers play on Sunday Night Football on New Year's Day. The primetime battle between the AFC West and NFC West teams will be the first time the two meet for a primetime matchup in franchise history.
It also marks the first matchup during the regular season between the two teams at the place they call home, SoFi Stadium.
In this game, head coach Brandon Staley will face the team he used to be the defensive coordinator for during the 2020 season. Chargers defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and linebacker Troy Reeder will face their former team as well.
Weeks 6/7 and 14/15: Feature back-to-back home games
Take a detailed look at who the Bolts will face in the 2022 season!!
As mentioned earlier, the Bolts host the Broncos in Week 6 and then the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 for their first back-to-back home game stretch of the season before their Week 8 bye week. In the Seattle game, former Chargers OLB Uchenna Nwosu returns to SoFi Stadium for the first time as the Bolts' opponent.
For Weeks 14 and 15, the Bolts host the Miami Dolphins and then the Tennessee Titans. This will mark the first time the Bolts play Tyreek Hill in a different uniform than the Chiefs. Chargers former run-game coordinator and offensive line coach Frank Smith will face the Bolts now as the Dolphins offensive coordinator.
Chargers defensive lineman Austin Johnson will face the team that drafted him when the Bolts host the Titans in Week 15.
Preseason notes:
The Bolts also host the Rams for Week 1 of the 2022 preseason and the Dallas Cowboys Week 2.
