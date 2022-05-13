5 Things to Know About Jamaree Salyer

Here are five things to know about Chargers 2022 sixth-round pick, Jamaree Salyer.
Reunited with former Bulldogs
Even though he's heading west after spending his entire life in Georgia up to this point, Salyer will have a few familiar faces with him in Mark Webb and Tre' McKitty.
Salyer was teammates with the pair at Georgia.
If he could be anything for a day...
He'd be an astronaut.
No really, that's what he told Georgia staff writer John Frierson in 2020.
"Just to be able to see what's out there," Salyer said of going into space. "A lot of people talk about what's out there, and some people have their conspiracy theories, but I really want to see what's up there. I'd love to be a man on the space shuttle and take my crew up there, just to go see what's really out there."
Former five-star/No. 1 guard prospect
Salyer was born and raised in Atlanta and went to high school at Pace Academy.
Coming out of high school, he was a five-star recruit and the No. 1 ranked guard in the county and the No. 10 prospect overall. He was selected to the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl where he announced his commitment to play at Georgia.
Plays Call of Duty
In that same Q&A where he mentioned space, Salyer discussed how he played a lot of video games during the pandemic. While he said now that football's back he doesn't have quite the same amount of time to devote to playing, but he still enjoys it when he can.
"I just played a lot of Call of Duty. I was just trying to get good at it, and I'm still working on it. I'm pretty persistent ... Some people are really elite at the game, but I'm all right. I just go play for fun — my and my roommates will sit around and play just to pass the time after practice or something."
Draft class made history
Salyer was one of 15 Georgia Bulldogs selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. That feat made history for the school as it surpassed the previous mark before the seventh round even hit.
Five Bulldogs were selected in the first round, including first-overall pick Travon Walker, who will reunite with Salyer this season when the Jaguars come to town in Week 3.
Take a look through some photos of the Chargers 2022 sixth-round Draft pick, offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.