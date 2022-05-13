Top Quotes | Day One of Rookie Minicamp

Offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer

On the first practice of Rookie Minicamp:

"Man, it's just crazy to kind of take it all in. Even just walking right here, it's like crazy. When I first got into the locker room for the first time, you look around and it's like, 'Man, I'm here.' It's a special moment, but you have to make it special fast and then get to work. It's a cool experience."

On G Zion Johnson:

"He's a beast. I've been training with Zion since we were at Exos together in Pensacola [Fla.]. We have a really good relationship. We were happy that we were both coming out here together and kind of using each other to learn the playbook and pick each other's brain. It's nice to have somebody that you know pretty well coming in."

On if anything stood out in the first meeting with Staley:

"It's the way he breaks things down. It's just not one of those things where it's just, 'I want you to go and crush everybody.' It's like, 'I want you to learn how to play football our way. The way that we do it. I want you to learn how to be a Charger, learn how to block, learn how to tackle, learn how to break tackles.' He's broken it all the way down, straight like that. Literally, like pee wee football. I thought that was pretty cool. It kind of gives us a sigh of relief as rookies to come out and just learn it."

On takeaways from Rookie Minicamp: