Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

Van Noy was originally a second-round selection by the Detroit Lions in 2014, playing two-and-a-half seasons in the Motor City before being traded to the Patriots. He appeared in three-straight Super Bowls from the 2016-18 seasons with the Patriots, winning Super Bowls LI and LII over the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams. Van Noy spent the 2020 season with the Miami Dolphins.

In eight NFL seasons with the Lions, Patriots and Dolphins, Van Noy appeared in 111 regular-season games and made 73 starts, totaling 414 tackles (280 solo), 28.5 sacks, 54 quarterback hits and 39 tackles for loss. The Brigham Young product added nine forced fumbles, seven recoveries and three interceptions, including one returned 35 yards for a touchdown. In the postseason, Van Noy has started eight-of-12 games played and recorded 48 tackles (37 solo), 5.5 sacks and forced four fumbles. His three career postseason strip-sacks are tied with Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Von Miller for the most among active NFL players.