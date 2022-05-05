Three Takeaways: Drue Tranquill Talks Key Free Agent Additions on Defense, Excitement in the Building

While the Chargers have made a lot of key additions to their roster, the other teams in the AFC West have added all-star talent in this early part of the offseason. Tranquill talked about Staley's message for the team regarding the talent and competition in the AFC West.

"I think I tweeted, 'It's going to be a movie,' and it is," Tranquill said. "It's so exciting to see all of the additions to the [division.] [Head] Coach [Brandon] Staley says it all the time, but he's like, 'If you want to be the best, you have to compete against the best and prove that you're the best.' That's certainly what we're approaching here in the AFC West…It's going to be a showdown and I'm sure that there will be a lot of primetime games, not that it matters, but it's going to be exciting to see how it unfolds. Who knows, maybe we'll sneak three teams into the playoffs."

Speaking of primetime games, last Thursday, the NFL announced at the draft that the Chargers will face the Kansas City Chiefs Week 2 for the first Thursday Night Football game exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Though the rest of the NFL schedule will be released on May 12 at 5:00pm PT on NFL Network, the Chargers already know their first primetime game of the season. Tranquill talked about the potential advantage of playing their Thursday night game early in the season.