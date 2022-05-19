Los Angeles Chargers Finalize Preseason Schedule and Training Camp Joint Practice Dates

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the date and time of their final preseason contest in New Orleans as well as the club's joint practice dates with the Dallas Cowboys.
After the Chargers host the Rams on Sat. Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. PT and Cowboys on Sat. Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. PT in the first two weeks of the preseason, both of which were previously announced, the Bolts will travel to the Big Easy to face the New Orleans Saints on Sat. Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. PT. The Bolts and Saints have met nine times overall in the preseason, with this matchup marking the first preseason game between the clubs to take place in New Orleans since 2010.
Additionally, the Bolts will host Dallas for joint practices on Wed., Aug. 17 and Thurs., Aug. 18 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, Calif., prior to their game at SoFi Stadium the second week of the preseason. The Chargers have previously hosted joint practices at Jack Hammett Sports Complex against the New Orleans Saints (2017-19) and San Francisco 49ers (2021).
All three preseason games will be televised on CBS2 Los Angeles and Estrella, the official broadcast partners of the Los Angeles Chargers.
