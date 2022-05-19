Los Angeles Chargers Finalize Preseason Schedule and Training Camp Joint Practice Dates

After the Chargers host the Rams on Sat. Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. PT and Cowboys on Sat. Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. PT in the first two weeks of the preseason, both of which were previously announced, the Bolts will travel to the Big Easy to face the New Orleans Saints on Sat. Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. PT. The Bolts and Saints have met nine times overall in the preseason, with this matchup marking the first preseason game between the clubs to take place in New Orleans since 2010.