5 Things to Know About Kyle Van Noy

Born in Nevada, but California is home for the Van Noys

Van Noy grew up in Reno, Nevada and attended Robert McQueen High School where he was an all-state linebacker and wide receiver. During the 2008 season, he led his team to a 14-0 record and a 4A State Championship. Van Noy also lettered in basketball, baseball and track as well.

Despite playing all of his pro career in the east (Detroit, New England and Miami), Van Noy considers California home. He told Chargers team reporter Hayley Elwood in a sit down interview why he considers L.A. to be his home:

"My wife and I, our little family, this is home for us," Van Noy said. "We've lived here now [in Los Angeles] for every offseason since I've been in the league, so it's nice to be able to call this home and then to be able to play here is a dream come true. I'm excited, I'm excited to be a part of the Bolt Gang and get things going."