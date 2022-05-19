JoJo Wooden and Renaldo Hill to Participate in NFL's Inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator Program

On May 23-34, the NFL will hold its inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator Program for over 60 diverse head coach and general manager candidates.

Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden and defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill were nominated by their respective club and will represent the Bolts in Atlanta as this is held in conjunction with the Spring League Meeting.

"The NFL is committed to diversity and inclusion, and this program is the latest in a series of steps designed to improve our hiring practices and create opportunities for advancement," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "The program helps ensure that clubs receive exposure to high-performing, up-and-coming NFL talent and candidates get a chance to learn the business on a working level from team owners and executives."