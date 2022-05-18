Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.
Fox originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2016, spending his first four seasons (2016-20) with the Rams and last year with the Carolina Panthers. He has appeared in 69 regular-season games and made 15 starts, totaling 103 tackles (66 solo), 12 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 24 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and four recoveries. The Fountain, Colo., native saw his most productive season in 2020 under Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, recording a career-best six sacks and nine quarterback hits.
In four seasons (2012-15) at Colorado State University Pueblo, Fox set program records for career sacks (36), tackles (164) and tackles for loss (49.5). As a senior, he was named second-team Little All-America from The Associated Press and set the Thunderwolves' single-season sacks record (17).
