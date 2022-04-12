Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.
Reeder stays in the City of Angels after spending the first three years of his career with the Los Angeles Rams. He started 25-of-49 regular-season games played for the Rams after signing in 2019 as an undrafted free agent. Over that span, Reeder totaled 216 tackles (126 solo), five sacks, 11 tackles for loss, two interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles. He appeared in six postseason games (five starts) with the Rams, including the team's victory in Super Bowl LVI in February.
The 6-3, 245-pound linebacker appeared in 34 career games over three seasons (2016-18) at Delaware. He was named second-team All-Colonial Athletic Association following his first season with the Blue Hens before earning first-team All-CAA honors the next two seasons. Reeder transferred to Delaware after beginning his college career in 2015 at Penn State.
