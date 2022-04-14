5 Things To Know About DeAndre Carter

Here are five things to know about the Chargers' new wide receiver/return specialist, DeAndre Carter:
Returns to his home state
Carter, who was born and raised in the San Jose, California area, returns to his home state to continue his NFL career. From 2017-2018, Carter was a member of the San Francisco 49ers practice squad, but joining the Bolts brings him back to California for the first time in four seasons.
Carter also played college football at Sacramento State as a standout wide receiver from 2011-2014 where he majored in communication studies in hopes of becoming a sports broadcaster after his NFL career.
Was a substitute teacher in 2016
Carter spent time in 2016 as a substitute teacher at Martin Luther King Middle School in between NFL rosters. He explained it gave him flexibility to also pursue his dream of making it to the NFL and give back to kids in the community at the same time.
FCS All-American in 2014
During Carter's final year at Sacramento State in 2014, he led the FCS in receptions (99), receiving yards (1,321) and 17 receiving touchdowns and set Sacramento State school records in all three categories according to hornetsports.com. His play earned him All-America honors from The Associated Press and the FCS Athletics Directors Association.
First NFL touchdown was a 101-yard kickoff return
All of Carter's hard work and dedication playing for different teams paid off last October against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 as he found the end zone for the first time in his career.
Carter received the second-half kickoff in his own end zone and returned it to the house for an incredible 101-yard first career touchdown.
Plays in honor of his late brother
When Carter was a junior in college his brother, Kaylan Carter, tragically passed away after suffering heart complications at a football practice. In an article with "Fansided," DeAndre explained that he promised his brother he would make it to the NFL and fulfill the dream they both shared.
He did just that by joining the Baltimore Ravens in 2015 and talked about honoring his brother after he scored his first NFL touchdown while with Washington.
