5 Things To Know About Josh Harris

Three-sport athlete in high school

"What you're able to learn about yourself — mentally and physically through wrestling, it really prepared me for anything that life may throw at me. A lot of people will say 'I snapped in high school and I can do it in the NFL' — but there's a lot more that goes into it. There's a lot of guys who can snap a ball, but you have to be tough, physical, you have to be able to block and get down field to affect the coverage."