5 Things To Know About Josh Harris

Apr 12, 2022 at 12:22 PM
Here are five things to know about the Chargers' new long snapper, Josh Harris.

Military family

Harris, who grew up in Carrollton, Georgia has two family members who served in the military. Harris' brother Daniel Harris spent time overseas in the U.S. Army and his father is also an Army veteran.

BCS National Champion in 2010

Harris didn't receive any offers to play football in college coming out of high school, but that didn't stop him from pursuing his dreams of playing football at the highest level.

Harris participated in an open-tryout for Auburn in the fall of 2007 and was able to secure a spot on the Tigers football team halfway through his freshman year at Auburn. Fast forward to his junior season in 2010 and Harris won a BCS National Championship with Auburn, a team that was led by quarterback Cam Newton.

Harris' grandfather who played for Auburn in the late 50's also won a championship as a member of the Tigers' 1957 roster.

From undrafted to Pro Bowl

After his career at Auburn, Harris faced more adversity by going undrafted. The Atlanta Falcons signed Harris shortly after the 2012 NFL Draft and he was able to beat out veteran long snapper Joe Zelenka to make the 53-man roster. Harris turned his opportunity with the Flacons into a 10-year career in Atlanta, playing in 156 games since the 2012 season.

Harris along with Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones and quarterback Matt Ryan were among the longest-tenured Falcons players from 2012-2021.

In his tenth and final season with the Falcons, Harris was named to the the 2022 Pro Bowl roster for the first time in his career and was also named to the AP All-Pro Second Team.

Three-sport athlete in high school

Along with football, Harris also spent time playing baseball and wrestling for his hometown Carrollton High School.

Harris explained in an interview with "The Falcoholic" last March how wrestling prepared him for his NFL career.

"What you're able to learn about yourself — mentally and physically through wrestling, it really prepared me for anything that life may throw at me. A lot of people will say 'I snapped in high school and I can do it in the NFL' — but there's a lot more that goes into it. There's a lot of guys who can snap a ball, but you have to be tough, physical, you have to be able to block and get down field to affect the coverage."

Dad of three

Harris and his wife Kameron have three children who now join the Bolt fam in Southern California.

