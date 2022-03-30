Group Chat: 2022 Free Agency Reaction

Miller: The defense got a lot better, and I think it's exactly what we all thought was gonna happen. Brandon Staley talked about defensive line and cornerbacks, and they fixed the defensive line and got a really good cornerback. They look a lot better, and I think the main thing from the Chargers perspective if you're a fan of this team, is these are guys who played and want to "play Staley's way;" his way he likes to play. He's talked about that a lot. In the case of [J.C.] Jackson and Mack, we know those guys are gonna play the way he wants to play, and other guys are gonna play the same way. We're seeing Staley mold this defense the way he wants it to be which is gonna look a lot different than it looked like last year.

Popper: [Mack] paring up with a guy [Staley] who knows him really well, has familiarity with the scheme, and on top of that, is rushing opposite Joey Bosa. So now, you have two of maybe the top-five or top-seven edge rushers in the league rushing on opposite sides. That's obviously gonna impact how they rush the quarterback. But Khalil Mack is also an excellent run defender, and this team was really poor defending the run last season. I think Khalil Mack is gonna elevate the run defense as a whole because he's a premium, elite player.

Manzano: Brandon Staley's defensive scheme is complex but the goal is to be aggressive and create more opportunities for quarterback Justin Herbert and the Chargers' offense. Now the Chargers have another playmaker in Mack who excels in applying pressure on opposing quarterbacks while also creating takeaways with strip sacks. Joey Bosa is also an expert in both areas, giving the Chargers one of the best pass-rushing duos in the NFL. Mack's presence could be the key for Staley's defensive scheme taking flight in 2022.