5 Things To Know About J.C. Jackson

From undrafted to "Mr. INT"

While Jackson went undrafted out of Maryland, he signed with the New England Patriots in 2018 and went on to lead the league in interceptions over the last three seasons.

Regarding his path to the league, Jackson said, "[It was] a lot of hard work and dedication to get to this point. I'd do it all over again if I had to. I love the challenges. I love doing what I do. I'd do it all over again if I had to."