5 Things To Know About Gerald Everett

Here are five things to know about the Chargers' new tight end, Gerald Everett.
Former high school basketball standout
The 27-year-old tight end was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia and attended Columbia High School in Decatur, Georgia.
While in high school, Everett actually spent more time on the hardwood than the gridiron as he was a three-year letter winner for his high school basketball team. It wasn't until his senior season that he joined the football team, where he went on to earn all-conference honors.
Founded the Gerald Everett Foundation
Throughout his five years in the NFL, Everett has put an emphasis on giving back to the community. Everett started the "Gerald Everett Foundation" in order to "bring change and make a difference in the importance of mental and physical health, equality, and leading us to live healthier lives."
Per OSDB Sports, Everett also works with the American Heart Association to "expand education about high blood pressure and creates opportunities for youth through partnerships with the Boys & Girls Club."
First draft pick from South Alabama
Everett's road to the NFL was unique. He kicked off his collegiate football career at Hutchison Community College in Hutchison, Kansas where he was there from 2012-2013. He missed Brandon Staley by one season at Hutch, as Staley was the Blue Dragons' associate head coach/defensive coordinator from 2010-11.
Post-Hutchinson, Everett transferred to the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the 2014 season. But after UAB's football program was forced to shut down, he was forced to transfer yet again, this time to the University of South Alabama in 2015.
After playing two seasons for South Alabama, Everett became the first Jaguar to be drafted to an NFL team in program history.
2015, 2016 First Team All-Sun Belt
During his junior season at South Alabama, Everett brought in 41 receptions for 575 yards and eight touchdowns. In his senior season, he brought in 49 receptions for 717 yards and four touchdowns. Everett's production on the field earned him back-to-back First Team All-Sun Belt honors.
Career year in 2021
Each year he's been in the league, Everett has improved in receptions and receiving yardage.
But in 2021, he hit career numbers last season with the Seattle Seahawks. He amassed the most receptions (48), receiving yards (478) and touchdowns (four) of his career.
