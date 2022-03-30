What Did We Learn at the 2022 Owners Meetings

"Derwin means so much to us and a lot of people talk about arming quarterbacks but we wanted to arm Derwin with some weapons that would really bring out the best in him," Staley said. "I think that when you have Khalil up front and Derwin James in your secondary, that's a good place to start. And then we were able to get JC, and now you feel like you're a lot closer to what you want to be. Then Joey Bosa, we all know Joey's one of the top players in the game and for him to team up with Khalil, man, what could that look like?"