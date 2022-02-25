Bolts Business Highlights: 2022 Volume VIII

CHARGERS TWITTER ACCOUNT RANKED #1
- Complex Sports ranked the Chargers #1 in their annual ranking of the NFL's 32 Twitter Accounts (up from #2 in 2020). Read More
CHARGERS ANNOUNCE 2022 COACHING STAFF ADDITIONS
- The Chargers announced the additions of Offensive Line Coach Brendan Nugent, Assistant Special Teams Coach Chris Gould and Offensive Assistant Mike Hiestand to Head Coach Brandon Staley's coaching staff for the upcoming 2022 season. Read More
DJ = ONE OF ONE POWERED BY ARCO
- Relive safety Derwin James' monster comeback 2021 season!
CHARGERS HELP COMPLETELY MAKE OVER SOUTH PARK IN LA
- The Chargers joined forces with Oakley, Find Your Grind Foundation and safety Derwin James for the opening of a new and improved South Park to provide a safe and quality space for LA youth to practice their sport.
SPREAD THE NEWS
- Not already subscribed to the Bolts Business Highlights email list? Fill out the form below to get our weekly updates!