Where Do the Bolts Fall in the Post Super Bowl Power Rankings?

NFL Staff:

"On one hand, there's cause for significant optimism in Los Angeles. In Brandon Staley's first year as the team's head coach, Justin Herbert led the AFC with 5,014 passing yards. Whether it's edge-rusher Joey Bosa or safety Derwin James, the Chargers have some building blocks on defense.

The Chargers won nine games—the franchise's first winning record since 2018. But thanks to three losses over the last four weeks of the season (including an overtime loss to the rival Raiders in Week 18), the Bolts came up short of the postseason.

Herbert told CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr that the late swoon left he and his teammates with plenty of work to do in the offseason.

"I think there's plenty of things we can go back and look at and say, 'You know what, I could have done this better or I could have done that better.' There's a lot of room for improvement in the offseason. Shane Day (Chargers quarterbacks coach), Joe Lombardi (Chargers offensive coordinator) and I, we're going to spend a lot of time together talking about the offense, talking about footwork, drops, throws, all those things. When next year does come, we'll be ready to go."