Evaluating Kyzir White's Emergence with LBs Coach Michael Wilhoite

We'll break down some of the players you specifically worked with, but overall, how would you assess the linebacker group last year?

Michael Wilhoite: I thought they were great. It's a very good group, very disciplined. Great energy and very active and very eager to learn. When you have all of those things, and when you have guys who play hard, you can't go wrong. All you can do is get better and that's on my part to be better and help them get better.

Let's start with breaking down Kyzir White's year. So many guys on this team had breakout seasons, but he surprised so many of us.

What was the goal with him heading into 2021?

Wilhoite: I think the goal with him was the same as with anybody in the room, it was just getting the best out of them. And, to get them to play to their potential every time they stepped on the field, whether that took the mental energy and mental stamina or whether that took making it simple for them so they could play fast physically.