Evaluating Kyzir White's Emergence with LBs Coach Michael Wilhoite

2021 is in the rearview and 2022's offseason is here.
With that being said, we thought this would be a good time to check in with some people we don't hear from often: the Chargers position coaches.
A Conversation with the Chargers Position Coaches
We conclude with LBs coach Michael Wilhoite.
Wilhoite details how the scheme and Kyzir White's physicality were the perfect match in 2021, why he's encouraged about Kenneth Murray moving forward, and more.
We'll break down some of the players you specifically worked with, but overall, how would you assess the linebacker group last year?
Michael Wilhoite: I thought they were great. It's a very good group, very disciplined. Great energy and very active and very eager to learn. When you have all of those things, and when you have guys who play hard, you can't go wrong. All you can do is get better and that's on my part to be better and help them get better.
Let's start with breaking down Kyzir White's year. So many guys on this team had breakout seasons, but he surprised so many of us.
What was the goal with him heading into 2021?
Wilhoite: I think the goal with him was the same as with anybody in the room, it was just getting the best out of them. And, to get them to play to their potential every time they stepped on the field, whether that took the mental energy and mental stamina or whether that took making it simple for them so they could play fast physically.
I thought that we kept it simple for him and he was able to communicate with me what he needed and what he didn't need each week – I think we got a good feel for each other, and I understood where he wanted to go and what he needed to hear and what he didn't need to hear. I thought he played really well, and I think there's more in the tank. I think he can get better as he plays more snaps at the position. He's a great young man. Our group was eager in every way to do the right thing at all times, and he was the ringleader for all of that.