Bolts Business Highlights: 2022 Volume II

COACH STALEY'S END-OF-SEASON PRESS CONFERENCE
- Head Coach Brandon Staley speaks to the media about the 2021 season and what he expects from the team heading into the offseason.
BOLTS DISCUSS CULTURE SHIFT FELT IN 2021
- As the Chargers wrapped up their 2021 season, take a look at how Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa and others felt about the changing culture taking place in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS RE-SIGN 11 PLAYERS TO CONTRACTS | PRESENTED BY HOAG
- The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 11 players finished the 2021 season on the team's practice squad. Read More
BOLTS & BALL CORPORATION HOST GAMEDAY GALLERY PROMOTING SUSTAINABILITY & ART EDUCATION
- The Bolts partnered with Ball Corporation and Inner-City Arts to host a gameday gallery of 100% recyclable art during a Chargers home game at SoFi Stadium. Each piece of art was created by a student involved in Inner-City Arts, a nonprofit that provides art education to kids in Los Angeles experiencing poverty and homelessness.
