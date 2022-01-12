Chargers Set to Pick 17th in 2022 NFL Draft

After finishing the 2021 season with a 9-8 record, the Los Angeles Chargers will have the 17th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
The last time the Bolts picked 17th? 2018, when they selected Derwin James out of Florida St.
The 2022 NFL Draft is set to take place April 28 - 30 in Las Vegas.
With the full slate of draft picks and order to be determined at a later date, including how it'll all shake out for the Bolts, here's a look at the order of the top 18 picks.
TOP 18 PICKS IN 2022 NFL DRAFT
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Detroit Lions
- Houston Texans
- New York Jets
- New York Giants
- Carolina Panthers
- New York Giants (via Chicago Bears)
- Atlanta Falcons
- Denver Broncos
- New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks)
- Washington Football Team
- Minnesota Vikings
- Cleveland Browns
- Baltimore Ravens
- Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins)
- Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis Colts)
- Los Angeles Chargers
- New Orleans Saints
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.