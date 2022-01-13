Three Takeaways: Coach Staley Reflects on First Year as Head Coach 

This season, a number of Chargers players were able to take their game to the next level and hit career milestones under the new coaching staff. On defense, OLB Joey Bosa led the league in strip sacks by recording a career-high seven, and players like Uchenna Nwosu and Justin Jones flourished in Staley's defensive scheme. Linebacker Kyzir White recorded a career-high 144 combined tackles this season, 67 tackles more than his previous career-high.

On the offensive side of the ball, wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams put up record numbers as well, each notching over 1,000 receiving yards. Allen also hauled in a franchise and career-high 106 receptions this season. In addtion, quarterback Justin Herbert threw for a franchise record 38 touchdown passes and running back Austin Ekeler tied the league lead in touchdowns with 20 total scores this season.

With achievements like those, Staley talked about how the Bolts coaching staff was able to 'maximize' players' talents this season.

"We have a lot of really big-time players," Staley said. "We have two of the feature receivers in the league. They both had career years. [WR] Keenan [Allen] had 106 catches. [WR] Mike [Williams] had 76 catches, nine touchdowns. Those guys had career seasons, 15 touchdowns between them. You had Josh [WR Joshua Palmer] and [WR] Jalen [Guyton] play really good complementary roles. You maximized three tight ends to get you a lot of production. Then, your running back had 20 touchdowns, eight receiving. So, I feel like [Offensive Coordinator] Joe [Lombardi] and our offensive staff did a fantastic job maximizing this group. I'm so proud of our staff. I really feel like Justin's play was just — it's obviously at the lead of it all, but his improvement, I think, is what I'm most pleased with because his improvement really allowed him to feature all of those other guys."

Staley also expanded on the career season Williams had. This year's coaching staff unlocked a side of Williams' game that wasn't utilized as much earlier in his NFL career which allowed him to make plays all over the field, not just on deep passes.

In 2020, Williams was targeted 85 times in 15 games. Fast forward to 2021, and he was targeted 129 times in Lombardi's offense and recorded a career-high 1,045 receiving yards.

Staley reflected on how Williams 'proved himself' this season and how he gave it his all until the clock hit zero.