Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 11 players finished the 2021 season on the team's practice squad.
RESERVE/FUTURE
|Player
|Pos.
|College
|Michael Bandy
|WR
|San Diego
|Andrew Brown
|DL
|Virginia
|Cole Christiansen
|LB
|Army
|Ben DeLuca
|DB
|Charlotte
|Emeke Egbule
|OLB
|Houston
|Maurice Ffrench
|WR
|Pittsburgh
|Ryan Hunter
|G
|Bowling Green
|Hunter Kampmoyer
|TE
|Oregon
|Forrest Merrill
|DL
|Arkansas State
|Jason Moore Jr.
|WR
|Findlay
|Foster Sarell
|T
|Stanford