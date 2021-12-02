Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XLVII

PLAYMAKERS: KNOW YOUR OPPONENT
- The Cincinnati Bengals beat reporter for The Enquirer breaks down the Bolts' opponent in Week 13, including what a healthy Joe Burrow means to Cincy and their dynamic offense, who the X-factor on defense is, and more.
BOLT FAM PROFILE: LOUIS GARCIA AND PAULINA CALERO PRESENTED BY SOFI
- Follow Bolts fans & SoFi members Louis Garcia and Paulina Calero on a Chargers game day as they take in the SoFi member experience.
7TH ANNUAL TURKEY GIVEAWAY
- Last week, heading into Thanksgiving, the Bolts teamed up with Pepsi to support the City of Inglewood's 7th Annual Turkey Giveaway. Chargers players Uchenna Nwosu, Joshua Kelley, Michael Davis, Matt Overton, Ben DeLuca and Justin Jones joined over 200 volunteers in the SoFi Stadium parking lot to distribute frozen turkeys, fresh produce and other Thanksgiving necessities to 2,500 local families.
SPREAD THE NEWS
