Los Angeles Chargers vs Cincinnati Bengals: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) take on the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) at Paul Brown Stadium, in Week 13.
MATCHUP
- The Chargers hold a 21-14 all-time advantage over the Bengals including a 10-7 edge on the road.
GAME DATE/TIME
- Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Kickoff is set for 10:00 a.m. PT
LOCATION & FORECAST
- Paul Brown Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio)
- Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High: 58° Low: 34°
WATCH ON TV
Network: CBS
- Los Angeles and Orange County: Channel 2 (KCBS)
Play-by-play: Ian Eagle
Analyst: Charles Davis
Sideline: Evan Washburn
WATCH ON MOBILE
Live Streams available on the following platforms for those in-market*:
- Chargers app
- Chargers mobile website (for iOS devices/Safari browser ONLY)
- Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.
LISTEN ON RADIO
Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.
Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3.
Those in-market can listen live on the Chargers app.
Radio broadcasts throughout the preseason will be able to be heard across the following stations: KXNT (Las Vegas), KATY-FM (San Bernardino), XHFG 107.3 (Uniradio), KNWZ-FM & KNWH-AM (Palm Springs).
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.