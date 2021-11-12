Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XLIV

BRANDON STALEY JOINS 'GOOD MORNING FOOTBALL'
- Chargers head coach Brandon Staley joined NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football' to discuss the Bolts Week 9 win in Philadelphia, his path to being a head coach in the NFL, his fight with cancer and more. Read More
MIC'D UP: JUSTIN JONES VS. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES | PRESENTED BY HYUNDAI
- Chargers defensive lineman Justin Jones wired for sound during the Los Angeles Chargers Week 9 matchup vs Philadelphia Eagles.
DONALD PARHAM JR. PRESENTS COACH OF THE WEEK
- Chargers Tight End Donald Parham Jr. made a surprise visit to Downey High School to recognize Head Coach Jack Williams as Coach of the Week. This program recognizes high school football coaches who have made a difference in the lives of their players through leadership, hard work, and a special dedication to their young scholar athletes.
