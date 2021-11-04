Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

211104-BH2
Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XLIII
The Chargers Business Alliance presents weekly business highlights in an effort to keep you informed with the latest Chargers news.
Nov 04, 2021

CHARGERS SET TO CONSTRUCT NEW TRAINING FACILITY

  • From scouting the precise location to designing the renderings, a process that's been five years in the making is here. The future facility of the Los Angeles Chargers will reside in El Segundo. The 145,000 square foot space is a dynamic, state-of-the-art performance center and office for players, coaches, and staff, but it will be equally as exciting for fans and partners as well, including a roof-top hospitality club, full eSports gaming and content studios, and a 3,100 square foot media center. Learn More

COMING SOON | RUNNING FOR HISTORY | PRESENTED BY LAZY DOG

  • Running for History is a six-part narrative podcast bringing you the untold stories behind Chargers legend LaDainian Tomlinson's record-breaking 2006 season. Hear exclusive interviews with Ryan Clark, Shawne Merriman, Antonio Gates & many more! The series premieres Friday November 5 on YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts.

CHARGERS HOST "TRUNK-OR-TREAT"

  • The Chargers celebrated Halloween in a special way on Tuesday in partnership with the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation by inviting pediatric cancer patients to the Chargers facility for a night of trick-or-treating, arts and crafts and meeting Chargers players and coaches, including Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Brandon Staley and more!

Chargers Host PCRF Families for a Trunk-or-Treat

The Chargers invited families of the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation for a Halloween celebration including trunk-or-treating, craft activities, and player meet-and-greets.

211026_TrunkOrTreat_MN_186
1 / 45
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MN_172
2 / 45
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MH_083
3 / 45
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MN_214
4 / 45
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MH_078
5 / 45
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MH_080
6 / 45
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MH_076
7 / 45
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MN_219
8 / 45
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MH_073
9 / 45
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MH_081
10 / 45
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MH_085
11 / 45
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MN_191
12 / 45
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MH_089
13 / 45
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MN_194
14 / 45
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MN_209
15 / 45
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MH_093
16 / 45
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MN_207
17 / 45
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MN_221
18 / 45
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MN_222
19 / 45
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MN_198
20 / 45
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MN_227
21 / 45
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MN_211
22 / 45
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MN_239
23 / 45
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MH_097
24 / 45
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MN_213
25 / 45
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MN_197
26 / 45
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MH_090
27 / 45
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MN_228
28 / 45
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MN_205
29 / 45
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MN_242
30 / 45
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MH_102
31 / 45
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MN_250
32 / 45
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MN_193
33 / 45
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MN_241
34 / 45
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MN_201
35 / 45
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MN_243
36 / 45
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MN_234
37 / 45
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MN_203
38 / 45
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MH_106
39 / 45
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MH_101
40 / 45
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MN_236
41 / 45
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MH_108
42 / 45
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MH_104
43 / 45
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MN_247
44 / 45
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211026_TrunkOrTreat_MN_231
45 / 45
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
