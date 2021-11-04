Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XLIII

CHARGERS SET TO CONSTRUCT NEW TRAINING FACILITY
- From scouting the precise location to designing the renderings, a process that's been five years in the making is here. The future facility of the Los Angeles Chargers will reside in El Segundo. The 145,000 square foot space is a dynamic, state-of-the-art performance center and office for players, coaches, and staff, but it will be equally as exciting for fans and partners as well, including a roof-top hospitality club, full eSports gaming and content studios, and a 3,100 square foot media center. Learn More
COMING SOON | RUNNING FOR HISTORY | PRESENTED BY LAZY DOG
- Running for History is a six-part narrative podcast bringing you the untold stories behind Chargers legend LaDainian Tomlinson's record-breaking 2006 season. Hear exclusive interviews with Ryan Clark, Shawne Merriman, Antonio Gates & many more! The series premieres Friday November 5 on YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts.
CHARGERS HOST "TRUNK-OR-TREAT"
- The Chargers celebrated Halloween in a special way on Tuesday in partnership with the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation by inviting pediatric cancer patients to the Chargers facility for a night of trick-or-treating, arts and crafts and meeting Chargers players and coaches, including Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Brandon Staley and more!
