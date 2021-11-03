Running For History: Telling the Story of LaDainian Tomlinson's 2006 Season & More

2021 marks the 15th anniversary of Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson's record-breaking 2006 season.
To commemorate, the team is putting together a six-part narrative podcast titled, Running for History. Episodes will run Fridays, beginning November 5, and can be found on the Chargers Podcast Network and Chargers YouTube channel.
Presented by Lazy Dog, Running for History gives you the untold stories behind Tomlinson's '06 season and more, including LT's days at TCU, and the 2001 NFL Draft, which changed the course of the Chargers forever.
Hear from a plethora of guests including Antonio Gates, Ryan Clark, Jim Trotter, four-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson, and many more.
Download and subscribe to the Chargers Podcast Network wherever you get your podcasts. Full video episodes are available on Chargers.com and the team's official YouTube channel.
RUNNING FOR HISTORY EPISODE BREAKDOWN
- Episode 1: LT's Origins
- Episode 2: The 2001 Draft
- Episode 3: LT's Rookie Year & Martyball
- Episode 4: The Offensive Line
- Episode 5: 2006
- Episode 6: The Game – December 10, 2006