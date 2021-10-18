Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XLI

CHARGERS TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYS
- Watch the Los Angeles Chargers' best offensive plays through 6 weeks of the 2021 season.
MIC'D UP: KYZIR WHITE | POWERED BY PIRNIA LAW GROUP
- Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyzir White wired for sound during the Chargers Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
EKELER TALKS YOUTH WELLNESS
- Chargers Running Back Austin Ekeler visited Bethune Middle School in Los Angeles Unified to speak to over 200 students on the 'Four Quarters of Youth Wellness.'
The Chargers Impact Fund teamed up with the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace to bring out deserving students from the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles for an educational day with adoptable pets. Joined by Chris Rumph, the students read to the animals and created arts and crafts while learning the importance of service dogs and how to care for pets. This event was part of the Chargers Impact Fund's First Downs for First Books program and saw every child receive two free books to take home with them.
