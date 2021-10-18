Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

211020-BH-CP2
Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XLI
The Chargers Business Alliance presents weekly business highlights in an effort to keep you informed with the latest Chargers news.
Oct 18, 2021

CHARGERS TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYS

  • Watch the Los Angeles Chargers' best offensive plays through 6 weeks of the 2021 season.

MIC'D UP: KYZIR WHITE | POWERED BY PIRNIA LAW GROUP

  • Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyzir White wired for sound during the Chargers Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Related Links

EKELER TALKS YOUTH WELLNESS

  • Chargers Running Back Austin Ekeler visited Bethune Middle School in Los Angeles Unified to speak to over 200 students on the 'Four Quarters of Youth Wellness.'

The Chargers Impact Fund and Annenberg PetSpace Team Up for First Downs for First Books Event

The Chargers Impact Fund teamed up with the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace to bring out deserving students from the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles for an educational day with adoptable pets. Joined by Chris Rumph, the students read to the animals and created arts and crafts while learning the importance of service dogs and how to care for pets. This event was part of the Chargers Impact Fund's First Downs for First Books program and saw every child receive two free books to take home with them.

211012_PetSpace_MH_017
1 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211012_PetSpace_MH_018
2 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211012_PetSpace_MH_030
3 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211012_PetSpace_MH_039
4 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211012_PetSpace_MH_042
5 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211012_PetSpace_MH_053
6 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211012_PetSpace_MH_071
7 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211012_PetSpace_MH_072
8 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211012_PetSpace_MH_079
9 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211012_PetSpace_MH_082
10 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211012_PetSpace_MH_089
11 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211012_PetSpace_MH_092
12 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211012_PetSpace_MH_094
13 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211012_PetSpace_MH_097
14 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211012_PetSpace_MH_101
15 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211012_PetSpace_MH_110
16 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211012_PetSpace_MH_112
17 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211012_PetSpace_MH_115
18 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211012_PetSpace_MH_117
19 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211012_PetSpace_MH_137
20 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211012_PetSpace_MH_147
21 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211012_PetSpace_MH_157
22 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211012_PetSpace_MH_163
23 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211012_PetSpace_MH_171
24 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211012_PetSpace_MH_177
25 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211012_PetSpace_MH_179
26 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211012_PetSpace_MH_181
27 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211012_PetSpace_MH_183
28 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211012_PetSpace_MH_188
29 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

SPREAD THE NEWS

  • Not already subscribed to the Bolts Business Highlights email list? Fill out the form below to get our weekly updates!
back to top

Related Content

news

Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XL

The Chargers Business Alliance presents weekly business highlights in an effort to keep you informed with the latest Chargers news.
news

Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXXIX

The Chargers Business Alliance presents weekly business highlights in an effort to keep you informed with the latest Chargers news.
news

Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXXVIII

The Chargers Business Alliance presents weekly business highlights in an effort to keep you informed with the latest Chargers news.
news

Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXXVII

The Chargers Business Alliance presents weekly business highlights in an effort to keep you informed with the latest Chargers news.
news

Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXXVI

The Chargers Business Alliance presents weekly business highlights in an effort to keep you informed with the latest Chargers news.
news

Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXXV

The Chargers Business Alliance presents weekly business highlights in an effort to keep you informed with the latest Chargers news.
news

Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXXIV

The Chargers Business Alliance presents weekly business highlights in an effort to keep you informed with the latest Chargers news.
news

Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXXIII

The Chargers Business Alliance presents weekly business highlights in an effort to keep you informed with the latest Chargers news.
news

Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXXII

The Chargers Business Alliance presents weekly business highlights in an effort to keep you informed with the latest Chargers news.
news

Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXXI

The Chargers Business Alliance presents weekly business highlights in an effort to keep you informed with the latest Chargers news.
news

Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXX

The Chargers Business Alliance presents weekly business highlights in an effort to keep you informed with the latest Chargers news.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 5

Get an all-access look at how Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen & Mike Williams cause problems for defenses across the league. Check out episode 5 of All In on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 22.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will travel to Baltimore to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.
news

Chargers Elevate Cole Christiansen and Breiden Fehoko; Downgrade Nasir Adderley

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Cole Christiansen and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded safety Nasir Adderley to out.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Senio Kelemete; Place Oday Aboushi on Injured Reserve 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Senio Kelemete to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad and placed guard Oday Aboushi on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 4

This All In is 'here to win.'
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Browns Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Cornerback Ryan Smith

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Ryan Smith from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Here to Win

At 3-1, the Los Angeles Chargers are off to their hottest start in seven years. Take an all-access deep dive into their Week 3 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and their Week 4 win vs. Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 4

Get a behind the scenes look at the Chargers back to back wins against divisional opponents. Check out episode 4 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 7.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime on Monday Night Football in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Forrest Merrill; Place Justin Jones and Kenneth Murray Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Forrest Merrill to the active roster. In corresponding moves, defensive lineman Justin Jones and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., were placed on Reserve/Injured. The team also activated defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Monday night's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Joe Gaziano to Active Roster 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to the active roster. His promotion to the active roster comes after the team waived defensive lineman Eric Banks yesterday.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 3

This All In is all Derwin James.
news

Chargers Elevate Emeke Egbule and Joe Gaziano; Downgrade Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Emeke Egbule and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded defensive lineman Justin Jones to out.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

Get hyped for our first divisional matchup against AFC West rival, Kansas City Chiefs.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Reunion

The last time Derwin James played a full season in the NFL, he was an All-Pro...in two positions. After battling through injuries the past two seasons, Derwin makes his return in 2021 as one of the Chargers captains. Take an all-access look at both sides of his life: on the field as a leader of Brandon Staley's defense and off the field as a new father.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the making of Chargers safety Derwin James and how he changes the Bolts defense. Check out episode 3 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday September 24.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Cowboys Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cowboys in the 2021 SoFi Stadium opener.
news

Chargers Elevate Joe Gaziano to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Schofield III

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard/tackle Michael Schofield III. In a corresponding move, the team placed tackle Bryan Bulaga on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 2

This All In is all Justin Herbert.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Washington Hype Video

The Bolts fly to Washington, D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for their 2021 season opener.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Joe & Justin

Get an all-access look at Justin Herbert's preparations for year 2: behind the scenes at an NFL promo shoot, a peek inside the huddle during the Chargers' 2021 training camp and, of course, the story behind his famous victory brisket.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured.
news

Chargers Announce Practice Squad and Claim Two Players Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers signed 12 players to the practice squad and made additional roster moves.
news

Chargers Reduce Roster to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived 16 players. With the moves, the roster stands at 53 players.
news

Chargers Begin Cutting Roster Down to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived nine players and waived/injured two others.
Latest News
Advertising