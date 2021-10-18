Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XLI

The Chargers Impact Fund teamed up with the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace to bring out deserving students from the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles for an educational day with adoptable pets. Joined by Chris Rumph, the students read to the animals and created arts and crafts while learning the importance of service dogs and how to care for pets. This event was part of the Chargers Impact Fund's First Downs for First Books program and saw every child receive two free books to take home with them.