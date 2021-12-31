Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume LI

MEET OUR NEW CHARGER DOG, BRISKET | PRESENTED BY LAZY DOG
- Meet Brisket! Brisket is the newest member of the Bolt fam and is the new official Charger dog!
RUSH HOUR: JUSTIN HERBERT HITTING CAREER MILESTONES PRESENTED BY BMW
- Hayley Elwood takes a look at Justin Herbert's early career milestones and the special gift he received from Nike to commemorate them.
CHARGERS 'FILL THE FIELD' IN TOY DRIVE
- The Los Angeles Chargers partnered with Trina's Kids Foundation in its 8th annual toy drive to fill the SoFi Stadium field from goal-line to goal-line with toys for select families to pick up. In addition to toys, the Bolts also provided other essential items and gifts for the families to help make the holiday season a little easier.
