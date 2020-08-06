Anthony Lynn Breaks Down 'Young, Hungry' Chargers Running Backs Room

Breaking down a 'young, hungry' running backs room

Few know the running back position better than Lynn. He played it for six NFL seasons and coached it for 14.

The average age of the Chargers' running backs is 23 years old. Lynn referred to them as "a bunch of young, hungry, talented guys."

The oldest is 25-year-old Austin Ekeler, who was an undrafted rookie three seasons ago. Lynn said he prefers to use Ekeler in the tandem role because of his versatility.

He mentioned Justin Jackson as being potentially the key to the backfield in 2020. The third-year player from Northwestern made big plays for the Chargers during the team's run to the playoffs in 2018, but was slowed by injuries last year.

"We're going to have to figure out a way to keep him healthy and keep him on the field, but when he's on the field he'll make plays for us," Lynn said.

Then there's fourth-round pick Joshua Kelley. As a rookie, Kelley will have to be both a core special teamer and a contributor in the backfield, according to Lynn.

"There's some things that he may be able to do differently than the other two guys," he said of Kelley.

Derrick Gore also returns in 2020 after Lynn praised the way he finished training camp last season. He noted it was one of the more difficult cuts the team had to make.

But perhaps the biggest competition this training camp is at fullback between Gabe Nabers and Bobby Holly. The pair of undrafted free agents will compete for the spot vacated by Derek Watt, who signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.