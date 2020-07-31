Fantasy Football: James Koh on When to Draft Chargers Playmakers

"You can grab him double-digit rounds no problems, and if we're talking about tight ends that have that upside it's got to be Hunter Henry. The thing I love about his role in this offense is that it's so well defined. You know what the pecking order is in terms of where the targets are going to be distributed. You know Keenan Allen's going to get all the underneath stuff. You know Mike Williams is going to get all the over-the-top stuff. And then, Hunter Henry is your go-to tight end.