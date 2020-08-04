Joshua Kelley Relishing First Work with Chargers

Kelley called this transition "unique," but said he was able to take a lot of mental reps during the Zoom meetings. Additionally, getting the chance to work out with some of his teammates this offseason has helped him acclimate to his new gig.

"Usually you're in the meeting rooms and you go out on the field (but) this year has been different, it's been an adjustment," Kelley said. "Luckily for me, I've worked out with Austin (Ekeler) and Justin (Jackson,) so I've been able to get these reps with those guys. For me, I was almost just stealing some reps this offseason where a lot of guys didn't have that. It was almost kind of a seamless type of feel for me, because I've worked through these reps, I've worked through this with these guys, so it's really helped me in walk throughs so far. But, I'm not perfect. I've made a lot of mistakes, so I've got a lot to learn, but I'll get better."