Joshua Kelley Relishing First Work with Chargers

In any other year entering training camp, a rookie like Joshua Kelley would be a veteran of the ins and outs of knowing the team's facility and his teammates in person.
But as we know, 2020 isn't that year.
The running back and other rookies officially arrived a little over a week ago and are now getting the chance to physically partake in team activities that they've been doing virtually since spring.
Kelley called this transition "unique," but said he was able to take a lot of mental reps during the Zoom meetings. Additionally, getting the chance to work out with some of his teammates this offseason has helped him acclimate to his new gig.
"Usually you're in the meeting rooms and you go out on the field (but) this year has been different, it's been an adjustment," Kelley said. "Luckily for me, I've worked out with Austin (Ekeler) and Justin (Jackson,) so I've been able to get these reps with those guys. For me, I was almost just stealing some reps this offseason where a lot of guys didn't have that. It was almost kind of a seamless type of feel for me, because I've worked through these reps, I've worked through this with these guys, so it's really helped me in walk throughs so far. But, I'm not perfect. I've made a lot of mistakes, so I've got a lot to learn, but I'll get better."
Those vets, like Ekeler and Jackson, and even Hunter Henry, have been guiding forces for Kelley. After all, having veteran leadership for a rookie can help make the transition to the pros a lot easier.
"They've been great," he said. "They're fantastic role models. They're great people, great players. They're pretty much just teaching me how to be a professional. And for me as a rookie, that's the best thing you can ask for, veterans just taking you under their wing and teaching you how to be a pro."
But as he navigates his new job, what's the biggest adjustment the SoCal native and UCLA product is realizing from doing virtual work to now?
Speed.
While he said he isn't feeling overwhelmed, Kelley admitted the speed of the game already feels quicker even in walk throughs.
Now that the veterans have taken to the field, he believes it'll only get faster from here.
"The biggest thing is getting a chance to see how fast things are going. For me, I'm in the huddle so I have to really process information (and) get lined up, and it just goes by really fast. I'm pretty sure when the vets get here, it'll be light speed."
